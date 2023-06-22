comscore UH’s Thelle makes academic first team again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Thelle makes academic first team again

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

Former Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle capped a decorated career by becoming the first student-athlete in school history to twice be named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team. Read more

