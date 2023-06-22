UH’s Thelle makes academic first team again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle capped a decorated career by becoming the first student-athlete in school history to twice be named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team.

Thelle, of Tonsberg, Norway, also earned first-team honors last season in the men’s at-large category. He is the fourth UH student-athlete to earn multiple Academic All-America certificates, but the first to do so on the first team.

Thelle graduated with a 4.0 grade point average in urban and regional planning. He was the recipient of the Jack Bonham Award, the most prestigious honor in UH athletics.

Thelle was named the 2023 AVCA National Player of Year after averaging 10.67 assists per set and finishing with 29 aces. He led the Rainbow Warriors to three consecutive national finals with Hawaii winning titles in 2021 and 2022.