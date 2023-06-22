Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 22, 2023 Today Updated 10:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today GOLF 114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals, 8:12 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. FRIDAY GOLF 114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m., semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. Manoa Cup At Oahu Country Club Wednesday Open Division Round of 32 Region 1 Peter Jung def. Robert Kim, 5 & 3 James Whitworth def. Keola Silva, 3 & 2 Kihei Akina def. Nick Ushijima, 3 & 1 Justin Todd def. Brandan Kop, 4 & 3 Region 2 Evan Kawai def. Zeke Alamida, 4 & 3 Dane Watanabe def. Blaine Kimura, 3 & 1 Isaiah Kanno def. Phoenix Nguyen-Eden, 4 & 3 Colt Knedler def. Colby Gunderson, 3 & 2 Region 3 Keanu Akina def. Joe Matyas, 6 & 4 Tommy Jew def. Keegan Loo, 20 holes Joshua Hayashida def. Zachary Sagayaga, 3 & 1 Drew Higashihara def. Dysen Park, 2 & 1 Region 4 Derek Chinen def. Blaze Akana, 2 & 1 Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Luciano Conlan, 3 & 2 Andrew Otani def. Ben Cafferio, 4 & 2 Anson Cabello def. Joe Phengsavath, 19 holes Women’s Division Quarterfinals Kellie Yamane def. Sydney Fuke, 6 & 5 Alexa Takai def. Mariko Yonemura, 4 & 3 Karissa Kilby def. Ava Cepeda, 3 & 2 Chloe Jang def. Kara Kaneshiro, 2 & 1 Today’s Tee Times Open Division Round of 16 Peter Jung vs. James Whitworth, 7 a.m. Kihei Akina vs. Justin Todd, 7:09 a.m. Derek Chinen vs. Katsuhiro Yamashita, 7:18 a.m. Andrew Otani vs. Anson Cabello, 7:27 a.m. Evan Kawai vs. Dane Watanabe, 7:36 a.m. Isaiah Kanno vs. Colt Knedler, 7:45 a.m. Keanu Akina vs. Tommy Jew, 7:54 a.m. Joshua Hayashida vs. Drew Higashihara, 8:03 a.m. Women’s Division Semifinals Kellie Yamane vs. Alexa Takai, 8:12 a.m. Karissa Kilby vs. Chloe Jang, 8:21 a.m. SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Aikane 7, Hawaiians 0 Makules 17, Yankees 7 Na Kahuna 14, Lokahi 11 Golden Eagles 22, Waipio 5 Hui Ohana 18, Firehouse 6 Ho‘o Ikaika 22, Sons of Hawaii 13 Na Pueo 13, Kupuna Kane 9 Action 10, Fat Katz 9 Bad Company 19, Islanders 10 Sportsmen 17, Zen 10 Go Deep 17, P.H. Shipyard 16 Previous Story Television and radio – June 22, 2023