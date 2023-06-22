Scoreboard – June 22, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals, 8:12 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

FRIDAY

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division,

quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m., semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Wednesday

Open Division

Round of 32

Region 1

Peter Jung def. Robert Kim, 5 & 3

James Whitworth def. Keola Silva, 3 & 2

Kihei Akina def. Nick Ushijima, 3 & 1

Justin Todd def. Brandan Kop, 4 & 3

Region 2

Evan Kawai def. Zeke Alamida, 4 & 3

Dane Watanabe def. Blaine Kimura, 3 & 1

Isaiah Kanno def. Phoenix Nguyen-Eden,

4 & 3

Colt Knedler def. Colby Gunderson, 3 & 2

Region 3

Keanu Akina def. Joe Matyas, 6 & 4

Tommy Jew def. Keegan Loo, 20 holes

Joshua Hayashida def. Zachary Sagayaga,

3 & 1

Drew Higashihara def. Dysen Park, 2 & 1

Region 4

Derek Chinen def. Blaze Akana, 2 & 1

Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Luciano Conlan,

3 & 2

Andrew Otani def. Ben Cafferio, 4 & 2

Anson Cabello def. Joe Phengsavath,

19 holes

Women’s Division

Quarterfinals

Kellie Yamane def. Sydney Fuke, 6 & 5

Alexa Takai def. Mariko Yonemura, 4 & 3

Karissa Kilby def. Ava Cepeda, 3 & 2

Chloe Jang def. Kara Kaneshiro, 2 & 1

Today’s Tee Times

Open Division

Round of 16

Peter Jung vs. James Whitworth, 7 a.m.

Kihei Akina vs. Justin Todd, 7:09 a.m.

Derek Chinen vs. Katsuhiro Yamashita,

7:18 a.m.

Andrew Otani vs. Anson Cabello, 7:27 a.m.

Evan Kawai vs. Dane Watanabe, 7:36 a.m.

Isaiah Kanno vs. Colt Knedler, 7:45 a.m.

Keanu Akina vs. Tommy Jew, 7:54 a.m.

Joshua Hayashida vs. Drew Higashihara,

8:03 a.m.

Women’s Division

Semifinals

Kellie Yamane vs. Alexa Takai, 8:12 a.m.

Karissa Kilby vs. Chloe Jang, 8:21 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 7, Hawaiians 0

Makules 17, Yankees 7

Na Kahuna 14, Lokahi 11

Golden Eagles 22, Waipio 5

Hui Ohana 18, Firehouse 6

Ho‘o Ikaika 22, Sons of Hawaii 13

Na Pueo 13, Kupuna Kane 9

Action 10, Fat Katz 9

Bad Company 19, Islanders 10

Sportsmen 17, Zen 10

Go Deep 17, P.H. Shipyard 16