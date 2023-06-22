Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 22, 2023 Today Updated 10:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 14: Wake Forest vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: NBA NBA Draft Preview 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA NBA Draft 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 NBA Draft 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 NBA Draft Review 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: WNBA Sun at Lynx 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF DP World: BMW International Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Travelers Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER UEFA U-21 Euro: Czech Republic vs. England 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS London, Halle; Berlin, Birmingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* FRIDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Craftsman Trucks Rackley Roofing qualif. 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 NHRA Norwalk qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Craftsman Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Rockies 2:40 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Astros at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA FOOTBALL: CFL Alouettes at Tiger-Cats 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF DP World: BMW International Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Travelers Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 8 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Professional Fighters League 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER Team Ronaldinho vs. Team Roberto Carlos 1:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA TENNIS London, Halle; Berlin, Birmingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* London, Halle; Berlin, Birmingham 11:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Padres at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM Basketball: NBA Draft 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM FRIDAY TIME STATION MLB: Rangers at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Angels at Rockies 2:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants (in progress) 4:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Celia Downes: Track star’s death exposes Black struggle for prenatal care, support Next Story Scoreboard – June 22, 2023