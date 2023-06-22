comscore Yamane continues her week of firsts at Manoa Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Yamane continues her week of firsts at Manoa Cup

  • By Reece Nagaoka Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Derek Chinen watched his tee shot off on 15th hole. Chinen toppled fourth-seeded Blaze Akana 2 and 1 to advance to the Open quarterfinals.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Derek Chinen watched his tee shot off on 15th hole. Chinen toppled fourth-seeded Blaze Akana 2 and 1 to advance to the Open quarterfinals.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kellie Yamane, above, teed off on 10th hole during Wednesday’s women’s quarterfinal round of the 114th Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club. Yamane advanced by beating Sydney Fuke 6 and 5.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kellie Yamane, above, teed off on 10th hole during Wednesday’s women’s quarterfinal round of the 114th Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club. Yamane advanced by beating Sydney Fuke 6 and 5.

Kellie Yamane’s week at Oahu Country Club has been improbable, but the ‘Iolani graduate and Hawaii Pacific sophomore still remains in contention for the Manoa Cup entering today’s semifinal matches. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – June 22, 2023

Scroll Up