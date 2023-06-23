Letter: Americans divided on what is reality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alternative facts. Alternative universes. America, I believe, is in deep peril. There used to be a time when Americans more or less agreed upon facts and had a similar grasp of reality. Our opinions as to how to act upon those facts differed, but we could reason with one another. Those days are sadly gone.

I have heard some people who believe that the FBI and CIA have planted evidence; that the deep, deep state is out to persecute Donald Trump and that Joe Biden is really the criminal. They say that the Biden crime family is the recipient of millions of dollars from foreign governments. Some of these accusations and fabrications are coming from members of Congress. And many Americans believe them and the distorted cable news outlets confirm their beliefs.

Will truth, justice, and common sense be enough to turn the tide? I honestly haven’t a clue. For me the glass is both half full and half empty but my overall “faith” in the American people is being sorely challenged.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

