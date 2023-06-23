Editorial | Letters Letter: City Council members haven’t earned raises Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Pay raises are usually incurred when negotiations between employer and employee representatives come to an agreement, in which the employees represented have a vote on whether to accept or deny said agreement. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Pay raises are usually incurred when negotiations between employer and employee representatives come to an agreement, in which the employees represented have a vote on whether to accept or deny said agreement. The agreement includes how much of an increase and when it will take place, usually in steps over a set time period. Never is the sole responsibility of deciding whether or not to approve a pay raise left to the employee. Increasing the salary does not guarantee a more qualified candidate. Eight of the nine current members of the Honolulu City Council have served less than 2.5 years. There is nothing that has been accomplished that warrants such an increase in pay. None of them have earned it, nor have city department heads and their deputies. The rail is billions of dollars over budget, water mains are breaking, police are understaffed, parks are not maintained properly, roadways and highways are lined with overgrown weeds, Department of Planning and Permitting is slower than a dead tortoise. And they deserve a raise? Eugene Kon Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: HCC gets hit with ransomware