comscore Letter: City Council members haven’t earned raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City Council members haven’t earned raises

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pay raises are usually incurred when negotiations between employer and employee representatives come to an agreement, in which the employees represented have a vote on whether to accept or deny said agreement. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: HCC gets hit with ransomware

Scroll Up