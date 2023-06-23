Letter: Jimmy Carter was a great president

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jimmy Carter was a great president. He was raised with impoverished Blacks in poor communities, opposed racial segregation and lived in public housing. He was raised poor, but as a peanut farmer he worked hard, saved his money, invested and became president.

Carter said that America is a great country, and that anybody can make it in this great country.

When he was president he sent his daughter Amy to a public school in the district. When he was asked why, he said that he and his wife went to public schools, and that there is nothing wrong with public education.

He also was a U.S. Navy officer who went to the U.S. Naval Academy. He believed in America and was a result of it.

Terao Nakasone

Kihei

