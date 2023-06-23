Letter: Return pali to nature, demolish Haiku Stairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There have been recent letters and articles on the future of Haiku Stairs, and I note the differences in the frames of reference of the people submitting remarks. Read more

There have been recent letters and articles on the future of Haiku Stairs, and I note the differences in the frames of reference of the people submitting remarks.

For Westerners, nature is there to be conquered and used for recreation or personal enjoyment. Mountains, caves, rivers and volcanoes exist for their use and enjoyment. Local culture honors and treasures nature and all its mana and wonder. Nature is part of our lifestream and is to be respected.

The Haiku Stairs was built by the military. It is a foreign object on the sacred pali.

If nature wanted people to go and enjoy the views, it would have provided a safe access. It did not and we should stop trying to make everything a background for selfies.

Give back to nature what is hers and demolish the stairs.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter