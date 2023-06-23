Letter: Strong president would make America great

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

War. I have heard this ugly three-letter word more than once in a week.

A friend visiting Miami said we have a deeper political divide than imagined. There the Cuban Americans, having experienced communism, are concerned we are heading down that same communist road. In beautiful Hawaii, are we even paying attention?

Our country is a petri dish of unrest. Can you peacefully talk to your neighbor about sexual identities and pronouns? Free college tuition for some and not others? Legal versus illegal immigration on the border? Pro or con for Black Lives Matter? Educational content in our schools? Equitable punishment for crime?

With such weak United States leadership over the past three years, that ugly word, war, is a reality.

We must elect a strong president to help make “America Great Again!”

Peggy Regentine

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter