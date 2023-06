Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii was honored June 13 with a bronze-level U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award at the JA Volunteer Summit, presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes select organizations that contributed at least 1,000 Junior Achievement volunteer service hours during the 2021-2022 school year. With 1,081 volunteer hours that year, Bank of Hawaii is the only Hawaii-based company to receive this recognition.

The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award was presented to 65 organizations from across the country this year in acknowledgment of their continued volunteer work despite ongoing limitations due to the pandemic.

Matson boosts dividend by a cent

Matson Inc. announced Thursday that is it increasing its quarterly dividend by 1 cent, to 32 cents a share.

It will be paid Sept. 7 to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 3.

ASB to host Speed and Quickness Clinic

American Savings Bank is hosting a free Speed and Quickness Clinic, empowering underserved kids ages 5 and over in the Chinatown-Kalihi community to enhance their athletic abilities and ignite a passion for sports and wellness. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, swag bag, nutritious snacks and one-on-one training alongside current and former University of Hawaii athletes and coaches.

The clinic will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Aala Park, which is across from ASB’s headquarters. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Interested participants may register in person at the event.