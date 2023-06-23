comscore Hawaii report details health effects of Red Hill leak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii report details health effects of Red Hill leak

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

A new report released by the state Department of Health provides an assessment of the health effects people may have faced after being exposed to jet fuel, the cleaning product Simple Green, high levels of chlorine and an anti-icing agent in their drinking water after a pipeline burst at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility on Nov. 20 2021. Read more

