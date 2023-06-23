comscore Hawaii’s Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders up 1.8% in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders up 1.8% in 2022

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

The Native Hawaiian and “other Pacific Islander” population in the U.S. rose to nearly 1.76 million in 2022, an increase of 1.8%, or almost 32,000 people, over the previous year, according to population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stephanie Hagio Chin
Next Story
Deployment of USS Nimitz ends on Oahu

Scroll Up