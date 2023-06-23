comscore HPD officer justified in shooting, prosecutor says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD officer justified in shooting, prosecutor says

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CITY PROSECUTOR Caillen Gentzler

    CITY PROSECUTOR

    Caillen Gentzler

  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2020 The city prosecutor said Caillen Gentzler was committing first-degree attempted murder in trying to run over officers with his Jeep SUV.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2020

    The city prosecutor said Caillen Gentzler was committing first-degree attempted murder in trying to run over officers with his Jeep SUV.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday that a plainclothes acting police sergeant was justified in the Dec. 28, 2020, fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of a public-housing apartment complex in Ahuimanu. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stephanie Hagio Chin

Scroll Up