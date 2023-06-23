Kokua Line: Can kupuna keep disability parking permit after move?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: My mother lives in Hilo, is 95 years old and requires a walker. In March I submitted a State of Hawaii Disability Parking Permit Application (PA-3) in Hawaii County and received a blue first-time placard that’s good for six years. I am relocating her to Honolulu at the end of June. Can she continue to use the state placard that was issued in Hawaii County after she relocates to Honolulu, or do I have to apply and pay the fee again for a new disability parking placard for Honolulu County? The application form PA-3 is the same for all counties, except you check a box for whichever county you live in.

Answer: Your mom “can continue to use the State disability parking permit (placard) that was issued in Hawaii County anywhere in Hawaii, which includes Honolulu. There is no need to apply again for a separate placard for use in Honolulu. Note that the Disability and Communication Access Board contracts with the four counties to issue disability parking permits to qualified applicants with mobility disabilities. Checking the box to indicate the county where the applicant lives serves administrative purposes, including statistical data collection,” Kirby L. Shaw, DCAB’s executive director, said Thursday in an email.

For more information, see health.hawaii.gov/dcab.

DCAB is a state agency, which among many other functions, administers the statewide disability parking program. Meanwhile, a different Hawaii reader asked …

Q: Can I use my handicap parking placard in Nevada? I am “going Vegas” next week.

A: Yes, since you will be visiting, not relocating. “Out-of-state valid placards and (license) plates from another state or country may be used in Nevada. However, once an individual becomes a Nevada resident a Nevada handicap placard or plate is required. The out-of-state placard will not transfer,” according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

Most states are like Nevada, allowing visitors to use a valid disability parking permit issued in another state, although it’s best to confirm the rules in wherever you might be headed.

Likewise, Hawaii recognizes valid disability parking placards issued by other states and countries; they may be used to park in reserved accessible spaces but do not exempt the holder from parking fees, according to DCAB.

Q: Are dogs allowed on the beach on Oahu? Are there any enforced penalties?

A: Leashed dogs are allowed on some Oahu beaches but not others; there isn’t a blanket rule. The Hawaiian Humane Society lists dog-friendly Oahu beaches on its website, as well as ones where dogs are not allowed. See the full list at hawaiianhumane.org/dog-friendly-beaches. Dogs aren’t allowed at Ala Moana Beach and Magic Island, two areas that generate a disproportionate number of Auwes to Kokua Line about scofflaw dog owners.

As for your second question, municipal law allows fines of up to $500, 30 days in jail or both, but we don’t know how often these potential penalties are enforced.

Q: How far out does the city schedule driver’s license appointments?

A: Six months. If you check the AlohaQ system at alohaq.honolulu.gov, you should be able to find appointments available from now through mid-December.

Auwe

The state should require drivers to pass the written test when they go in to renew their driver’s license, rather than just passing the eye test. Judging by the poor driving we all witness, drivers of all ages have adopted their own interpretation of the driving laws. Auwe! — A reader

Mahalo

I want to thank the four ladies who helped me when I fell near the Don Quijote parking lot on Kaheka Street. I appreciate it. — A.H.

