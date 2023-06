Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Servco Pacific Inc. has hired Stephanie Hagio Chin as vice president of marketing. Chin brings over 15 years of experience in marketing and international growth to the company. Most recently, Chin served as head of international marketing at Notion, a productivity and collaboration software company, where she led and managed international strategy development and growth.

