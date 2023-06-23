UH women’s soccer adds 4 for next season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s soccer coach Michele Nagamine announced Thursday the addition of four student-athletes for next season. Read more

Hawaii women’s soccer coach Michele Nagamine announced Thursday the addition of four student-athletes for next season.

The players are Alexis Ballesteros (forward, Westview High in Beaverton, Ore.), Alyssa Burdusis (defender, San Joaquin Delta College), Kennedy Justin (goalkeeper, Long Beach Poly High in California) and Kaiya Kapaku (midfielder, Kamehameha-Maui).

Three players — Isabelle Ayala, Tatum Porter and Riley Simpson — signed letters of intent with the Rainbow Wahine in November.

Hawaii will start the season with an exhibition game against Houston Christian on Aug. 13.