Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH women's soccer adds 4 for next season

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii women's soccer coach Michele Nagamine announced Thursday the addition of four student-athletes for next season.

The players are Alexis Ballesteros (forward, Westview High in Beaverton, Ore.), Alyssa Burdusis (defender, San Joaquin Delta College), Kennedy Justin (goalkeeper, Long Beach Poly High in California) and Kaiya Kapaku (midfielder, Kamehameha-Maui).

Three players — Isabelle Ayala, Tatum Porter and Riley Simpson — signed letters of intent with the Rainbow Wahine in November.

Hawaii will start the season with an exhibition game against Houston Christian on Aug. 13.