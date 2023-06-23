Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 23, 2023 Today Updated 9:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today GOLF 114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m., semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. SATURDAY GOLF 114th Manoa Cup: Open Division final round, 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. PADDLING Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a, Lokahi Canoe Club Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon. GOLF Manoa Cup At Oahu Country Club Thursday Open Division Round of 16 Region 1 James Whitworth def. Peter Jung, 1-up Kihei Akina def. Justin Todd, 5 & 3 Region 2 Evan Kawai def. Dane Watanabe, 3 & 2 Isaiah Kanno def. Colt Knedler, 1-up Region 3 Keanu Akina def. Tommy Jew, 6 & 5 Joshua Hayashida def. Drew Higashihara, 7 & 5 Region 4 Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Derek Chinen, 2-up Anson Cabello def. Andrew Otani, 1-up Women’s Division Semifinals Kellie Yamane def. Alexa Takai, 3 & 1 Karissa Kilby def. Chloe Jang, 2 & 1 Today’s Tee Times Open Division Quarterfinals James Whitworth vs. Kihei Akina, 7:09 a.m. Katsuhiro Yamashita vs. Anson Cabello, 7:18 a.m. Evan Kawai vs. Isaiah Kanno, 7:27 a.m. Keanu Akina vs. Joshua Hayashida, 7:36 a.m. Women’s Division Final Kellie Yamane vs. Karissa Kilby, 7 a.m. PGA Travelers Championship At Cromwell, Conn. Thursday First Round; par 70 Denny McCarthy 30-30—60 Keegan Bradley 33-29—62 Adam Scott 31-31—62 Scottie Scheffler 32-31—63 Eric Cole 32-32—64 Shane Lowry 30-34—64 Chez Reavie 33-31—64 Zac Blair 32-33—65 Patrick Cantlay 33-32—65 Cameron Davis 32-33—65 Sungjae Im 31-34—65 Kelly Kraft 33-32—65 Kevin Streelman 31-34—65 Brendon Todd 34-31—65 Kevin Yu 36-29—65 Chesson Hadley 33-33—66 Brian Harman 34-32—66 Stephan Jaeger 31-35—66 Seonghyeon Kim 32-34—66 Min Woo Lee 33-33—66 Luke List 32-34—66 J.T. Poston 33-33—66 Chad Ramey 35-31—66 Patrick Rodgers 34-32—66 Greyson Sigg 34-32—66 Ben Taylor 33-33—66 Sahith Theegala 33-33—66 Ludvig Aberg 34-33—67 Corey Conners 35-32—67 Austin Eckroat 33-34—67 Matt Fitzpatrick 35-32—67 Emiliano Grillo 34-33—67 Lucas Herbert 33-34—67 Lee Hodges 31-36—67 Viktor Hovland 34-33—67 Patton Kizzire 31-36—67 Andrew Landry 34-33—67 Ben Martin 33-34—67 Andrew Novak 34-33—67 Andrew Putnam 32-35—67 Jon Rahm 33-34—67 Aaron Rai 34-33—67 Callum Tarren 33-34—67 Davis Thompson 33-34—67 Cameron Young 33-34—67 Byeong Hun An 35-33—68 Sam Bennett 33-35—68 Wyndham Clark 33-35—68 Jason Dufner 35-33—68 Tom Hoge 34-34—68 Zach Johnson 32-36—68 Michael Kim 36-32—68 Russell Knox 35-33—68 David Lipsky 36-32—68 Adam Long 34-34—68 Max McGreevy 35-33—68 Rory McIlroy 33-35—68 Matthew NeSmith 33-35—68 Ryan Palmer 34-34—68 Xander Schauffele 34-34—68 Adam Schenk 33-35—68 Brett Stegmaier 36-32—68 Justin Suh 33-35—68 Andrew Svoboda 35-33—68 Kevin Tway 33-35—68 Brandon Wu 34-34—68 Dylan Wu 34-34—68 Tyler Duncan 36-33—69 Harris English 36-33—69 Tony Finau 33-36—69 Tommy Fleetwood 35-34—69 Doug Ghim 36-33—69 Lanto Griffin 34-35—69 Nick Hardy 35-34—69 Russell Henley 38-31—69 Jim Herman 35-34—69 Beau Hossler 36-33—69 Mark Hubbard 32-37—69 Tom Kim 33-36—69 Martin Laird 34-35—69 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-35—69 Peter Malnati 34-35—69 Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69 Seamus Power 34-35—69 Kyle Reifers 34-35—69 Robby Shelton 34-35—69 J.J. Spaun 34-35—69 Sepp Straka 33-36—69 Robert Streb 37-32—69 Gary Woodland 34-35—69 Carson Young 35-34—69 Also Rickie Fowler 34-36—70 Justin Thomas 34-36—70 Jason Day 34-37—71 Collin Morikawa 38-36—74 Matt Kuchar 39-38—77 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship At Springfield, N.J. Thursday First Round; par 71 Lee-Anne Pace 34-32—66 Brooke Henderson 32-35—67 Xiyu Lin 33-34—67 Ruoning Yin 34-33—67 Wichanee Meechai 34-34—68 Celine Borge 34-35—69 Ayaka Furue 35-34—69 Esther Henseleit 34-35—69 Leona Maguire 34-35—69 Yuka Saso 35-34—69 Jenny Shin 33-36—69 Celine Boutier 34-36—70 Allisen Corpuz 35-35—70 Grace Kim 35-35—70 Alexa Pano 34-36—70 Rose Zhang 36-34—70 Hye Jin Choi 35-36—71 Daniela Darquea 37-34—71 Perrine Delacour 34-37—71 Ally Ewing 33-38—71 Linn Grant 33-38—71 Eun-Hee Ji 35-36—71 Ariya Jutanugarn 33-38—71 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 35-36—71 Jeongeun Lee6 36-35—71 Morgane Metraux 35-36—71 Annie Park 36-35—71 Mel Reid 36-35—71 Paula Reto 35-36—71 Marissa Steen 33-38—71 Jasmine Suwannapura 35-36—71 Samantha Wagner 36-35—71 Jaravee Boonchant 38-34—72 Carlota Ciganda 36-36—72 Gemma Dryburgh 38-34—72 Nasa Hataoka 37-35—72 Gina Kim 37-35—72 Jin Young Ko 36-36—72 Minjee Lee 35-37—72 Stacy Lewis 34-38—72 Linnea Strom 34-38—72 Charlotte Thomas 36-36—72 Lilia Vu 36-36—72 Marina Alex 36-37—73 Ashleigh Buhai 37-36—73 Matilda Castren 36-37—73 Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth 37-36—73 Mina Harigae 36-37—73 Sei Young Kim 37-36—73 In-Kyung Kim 38-35—73 Cheyenne Knight 39-34—73 Jennifer Kupcho 37-36—73 Stephanie Meadow 35-38—73 Sung Hyun Park 34-39—73 Gabriela Ruffels 38-35—73 Madelene Sagstrom 35-38—73 Jennifer Song 35-38—73 Jing Yan 36-37—73 Amy Yang 36-37—73 Angel Yin 37-36—73 Also Cristie Kerr 36-38—74 Lydia Ko 36-38—74 Angela Stanford 36-40—76 Lexi Thompson 35-41—76 DP BMW International Open At Munich Thursday First Round; par 72 Note: play suspended. Adrien Saddier, France 35-31—66 Eduardo Molinari, Italy 32-34—66 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 34-32—66 Romain Langasque, France 35-32—67 Marc Hammer, Germany 32-35—67 Thomas Rosemueller, Ger 35-32—67 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 36-31—67 Matthieu Pavon, France 33-34—67 Jayden Schaper, South Africa 33-35—68 Niklas Norgaard, Denmark 32-36—68 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 32-36—68 Hurly Long, Germany 35-33—68 Tom Mckibbin, No. Ireland 34-34—68 Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-32—68 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-32—68 Adrian Meronk, Poland 32-36—68 Marcel Schneider, Germany 33-35—68 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-35—69 Christoffer Bring, Denmark 35-34—69 Felipe Aguilar, Chile 34-35—69 Sami Valimaki, Finland 37-32—69 Oliver Wilson, England 33-36—69 R. Neergaard-Petersen, Den. 35-34—69 Manu Gandas, India 38-31—69 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-34—69 John Axelson, Denmark 37-32—69 Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 34-35—69 Matthias Schmid, Germany 32-37—69 Filippo Celli, Italy 34-35—69 Renato Paratore, Italy 34-35—69 Previous Story UH women’s soccer adds 4 for next season Next Story Television and radio – June 23, 2023