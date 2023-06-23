Scoreboard – June 23, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division,

quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m., semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

SATURDAY

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division final round, 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Oahu

Country Club.

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a, Lokahi Canoe Club Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Thursday

Open Division

Round of 16

Region 1

James Whitworth def. Peter Jung, 1-up

Kihei Akina def. Justin Todd, 5 & 3

Region 2

Evan Kawai def. Dane Watanabe, 3 & 2

Isaiah Kanno def. Colt Knedler, 1-up

Region 3

Keanu Akina def. Tommy Jew, 6 & 5

Joshua Hayashida def. Drew Higashihara,

7 & 5

Region 4

Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Derek Chinen,

2-up

Anson Cabello def. Andrew Otani, 1-up

Women’s Division

Semifinals

Kellie Yamane def. Alexa Takai, 3 & 1

Karissa Kilby def. Chloe Jang, 2 & 1

Today’s Tee Times

Open Division

Quarterfinals

James Whitworth vs. Kihei Akina, 7:09 a.m.

Katsuhiro Yamashita vs. Anson Cabello,

7:18 a.m.

Evan Kawai vs. Isaiah Kanno, 7:27 a.m.

Keanu Akina vs. Joshua Hayashida,

7:36 a.m.

Women’s Division

Final

Kellie Yamane vs. Karissa Kilby, 7 a.m.

PGA Travelers Championship

At Cromwell, Conn.

Thursday

First Round; par 70

Denny McCarthy 30-30—60

Keegan Bradley 33-29—62

Adam Scott 31-31—62

Scottie Scheffler 32-31—63

Eric Cole 32-32—64

Shane Lowry 30-34—64

Chez Reavie 33-31—64

Zac Blair 32-33—65

Patrick Cantlay 33-32—65

Cameron Davis 32-33—65

Sungjae Im 31-34—65

Kelly Kraft 33-32—65

Kevin Streelman 31-34—65

Brendon Todd 34-31—65

Kevin Yu 36-29—65

Chesson Hadley 33-33—66

Brian Harman 34-32—66

Stephan Jaeger 31-35—66

Seonghyeon Kim 32-34—66

Min Woo Lee 33-33—66

Luke List 32-34—66

J.T. Poston 33-33—66

Chad Ramey 35-31—66

Patrick Rodgers 34-32—66

Greyson Sigg 34-32—66

Ben Taylor 33-33—66

Sahith Theegala 33-33—66

Ludvig Aberg 34-33—67

Corey Conners 35-32—67

Austin Eckroat 33-34—67

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-32—67

Emiliano Grillo 34-33—67

Lucas Herbert 33-34—67

Lee Hodges 31-36—67

Viktor Hovland 34-33—67

Patton Kizzire 31-36—67

Andrew Landry 34-33—67

Ben Martin 33-34—67

Andrew Novak 34-33—67

Andrew Putnam 32-35—67

Jon Rahm 33-34—67

Aaron Rai 34-33—67

Callum Tarren 33-34—67

Davis Thompson 33-34—67

Cameron Young 33-34—67

Byeong Hun An 35-33—68

Sam Bennett 33-35—68

Wyndham Clark 33-35—68

Jason Dufner 35-33—68

Tom Hoge 34-34—68

Zach Johnson 32-36—68

Michael Kim 36-32—68

Russell Knox 35-33—68

David Lipsky 36-32—68

Adam Long 34-34—68

Max McGreevy 35-33—68

Rory McIlroy 33-35—68

Matthew NeSmith 33-35—68

Ryan Palmer 34-34—68

Xander Schauffele 34-34—68

Adam Schenk 33-35—68

Brett Stegmaier 36-32—68

Justin Suh 33-35—68

Andrew Svoboda 35-33—68

Kevin Tway 33-35—68

Brandon Wu 34-34—68

Dylan Wu 34-34—68

Tyler Duncan 36-33—69

Harris English 36-33—69

Tony Finau 33-36—69

Tommy Fleetwood 35-34—69

Doug Ghim 36-33—69

Lanto Griffin 34-35—69

Nick Hardy 35-34—69

Russell Henley 38-31—69

Jim Herman 35-34—69

Beau Hossler 36-33—69

Mark Hubbard 32-37—69

Tom Kim 33-36—69

Martin Laird 34-35—69

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-35—69

Peter Malnati 34-35—69

Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69

Seamus Power 34-35—69

Kyle Reifers 34-35—69

Robby Shelton 34-35—69

J.J. Spaun 34-35—69

Sepp Straka 33-36—69

Robert Streb 37-32—69

Gary Woodland 34-35—69

Carson Young 35-34—69

Also

Rickie Fowler 34-36—70

Justin Thomas 34-36—70

Jason Day 34-37—71

Collin Morikawa 38-36—74

Matt Kuchar 39-38—77

KPMG Women’s

PGA Championship

At Springfield, N.J.

Thursday

First Round; par 71

Lee-Anne Pace 34-32—66

Brooke Henderson 32-35—67

Xiyu Lin 33-34—67

Ruoning Yin 34-33—67

Wichanee Meechai 34-34—68

Celine Borge 34-35—69

Ayaka Furue 35-34—69

Esther Henseleit 34-35—69

Leona Maguire 34-35—69

Yuka Saso 35-34—69

Jenny Shin 33-36—69

Celine Boutier 34-36—70

Allisen Corpuz 35-35—70

Grace Kim 35-35—70

Alexa Pano 34-36—70

Rose Zhang 36-34—70

Hye Jin Choi 35-36—71

Daniela Darquea 37-34—71

Perrine Delacour 34-37—71

Ally Ewing 33-38—71

Linn Grant 33-38—71

Eun-Hee Ji 35-36—71

Ariya Jutanugarn 33-38—71

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 35-36—71

Jeongeun Lee6 36-35—71

Morgane Metraux 35-36—71

Annie Park 36-35—71

Mel Reid 36-35—71

Paula Reto 35-36—71

Marissa Steen 33-38—71

Jasmine Suwannapura 35-36—71

Samantha Wagner 36-35—71

Jaravee Boonchant 38-34—72

Carlota Ciganda 36-36—72

Gemma Dryburgh 38-34—72

Nasa Hataoka 37-35—72

Gina Kim 37-35—72

Jin Young Ko 36-36—72

Minjee Lee 35-37—72

Stacy Lewis 34-38—72

Linnea Strom 34-38—72

Charlotte Thomas 36-36—72

Lilia Vu 36-36—72

Marina Alex 36-37—73

Ashleigh Buhai 37-36—73

Matilda Castren 36-37—73

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth 37-36—73

Mina Harigae 36-37—73

Sei Young Kim 37-36—73

In-Kyung Kim 38-35—73

Cheyenne Knight 39-34—73

Jennifer Kupcho 37-36—73

Stephanie Meadow 35-38—73

Sung Hyun Park 34-39—73

Gabriela Ruffels 38-35—73

Madelene Sagstrom 35-38—73

Jennifer Song 35-38—73

Jing Yan 36-37—73

Amy Yang 36-37—73

Angel Yin 37-36—73

Also

Cristie Kerr 36-38—74

Lydia Ko 36-38—74

Angela Stanford 36-40—76

Lexi Thompson 35-41—76

DP BMW International Open

At Munich

Thursday

First Round; par 72

Note: play suspended.

Adrien Saddier, France 35-31—66

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 32-34—66

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 34-32—66

Romain Langasque, France 35-32—67

Marc Hammer, Germany 32-35—67

Thomas Rosemueller, Ger 35-32—67

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 36-31—67

Matthieu Pavon, France 33-34—67

Jayden Schaper, South Africa 33-35—68

Niklas Norgaard, Denmark 32-36—68

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 32-36—68

Hurly Long, Germany 35-33—68

Tom Mckibbin, No. Ireland 34-34—68

Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-32—68

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-32—68

Adrian Meronk, Poland 32-36—68

Marcel Schneider, Germany 33-35—68

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-35—69

Christoffer Bring, Denmark 35-34—69

Felipe Aguilar, Chile 34-35—69

Sami Valimaki, Finland 37-32—69

Oliver Wilson, England 33-36—69

R. Neergaard-Petersen, Den. 35-34—69

Manu Gandas, India 38-31—69

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-34—69

John Axelson, Denmark 37-32—69

Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 34-35—69

Matthias Schmid, Germany 32-37—69

Filippo Celli, Italy 34-35—69

Renato Paratore, Italy 34-35—69