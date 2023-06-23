Whitworth ousts 2-time defending champion Jung
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karissa Kilby hit from 16th tee. The Punahou grad defeated Chloe Jang 2 and 1. Yamane and Kilby, close friends, will meet in today’s final.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kellie Yamane watched her drive off the 16th tee during the women’s semifinal round of the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club on Thursday, Yamane beat Alexa Takai 3 and 1.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
James Whitworth, right, slapped hands with caddie Blaze Akana after a putt on the 18th green beat Peter Jung in the men’s Manoa Cup round of 16 match at Oahu Country Club on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree