Letter: Politicians shouldn’t give themselves raises

An elected politician giving himself and others a hefty pay raise is highly inappropriate. City Council Chair Tommy Waters knew he would be criticized for it, yet he did it anyway. It was like a slap in the face for the people of Hawaii. I have no respect for this man.

Elected officials get their job by winning a popularity vote. All are assigned aides who do most of the work for them. Then they discuss the issues in committees with others and vote on it. It’s an easy job.

If any elected official, including the mayor, feels that they are being underpaid, they should relinquish their position. I’m sure they’ll be many candidates willing to take their position at the old wages.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

