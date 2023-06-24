Kaimuki residents protest ‘monster home’ construction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An appeal by a builder of so-called monster homes in Kaimuki drew the anger of about 15 Kaimuki residents outside the city’s Mission Memorial Auditorium who beat on a drum and waved signs that read, “Kaimuki against monster homes” and “Be a good neighbor” at a hearing of the city’s Building Board of Appeals on Friday.

The board met to hear an appeal of a revocation of three building permits issued to property owner Christy Lei, who was ordered to halt construction in June 2021 on three two-story homes in the 3600 block of Sierra Drive after the city Department of Planning and Permitting notified Lei that her property was in violation of land use ordinances.

The Building Board of Appeals heard testimony from Lei on Friday but adjourned after scheduling her appeal to resume July 14.

Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents Kaimuki, told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser that Lei is “is infamous for building monster homes.”

Specifically, DPP told Lei that she had provided incorrect information on floor area ratios, “building height envelope” and the number of wet bars, bathrooms and side yards, among other misleading information.

Patrick Watson, 56, a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee for the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board, said monster homes refer to the replacement of single-family dwellings, many of which have been around for generations, with large housing units that resemble apartments.

“Everyone’s calling these monster homes,” Watson said. “They’re no longer even a home.”

Watson lives up the street from Lei’s construction project and said he grew up delivering newspapers in his neighborhood, which has changed as multiunit homes have sprung up.

Waters told the Star-Advertiser that they’re “all over my district.”

Sonia Driscoll, 53, lives down the street and said Lei’s project would reduce street parking, increase demands on the neighborhood’s sewer system and generate unwanted noise at all hours.

As a Kaimuki resident for 27 years, Driscoll said she’s witnessed the changes in her neighborhood that have brought new businesses and restaurants to the area. But large housing developments, Driscoll said, “tarnish the community feel.”

In his opening statement, Lei’s attorney, Elijah Yip, told the board that Lei has received contradictory information from DPP, which initially granted her permit and then revoked it without warning.

“In their experience in trying to get these units constructed has been fraught with frustration and, in our opinion, unnecessary expense,” Yip said. “Dealing with the (DPP) has kind of been like a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience.”

During her testimony, Lei said that the three units are meant to house herself, her parents and her three adult siblings.

In total, the family spent about $4.5 million on the property until construction stopped. Now, Lei said that she and her family have had to pay a mortgage on the Kaimuki property as well as the houses they are all currently living in.

“It’s very stressful for me and my family, especially my sisters,” Lei said. “They do labor work.”

During the years that construction was shuttered, Lei said the site has been the target of thefts.

As the community and Lei await the board’s decision, Watson said he hopes to bring more attention to the issue of monster homes, especially in Kaimuki.

“I’m trying to keep the community to the way I knew it when I grew up,” Watson said. “We’ve been told over and over again that the community needs to get more involved in this issue. So I’m doing everything I possibly can.”