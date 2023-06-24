comscore Kaimuki residents protest ‘monster home’ construction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaimuki residents protest ‘monster home’ construction

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki residents, including Kay Delafield, left, and Sonia Driscoll, held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive, pictured, in Kaimuki. The protest was held before the Building Board of Appeals meeting where the builders hoped to regain their previously revoked permits.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Homes under construction in Kaimuki.

The board met to hear an appeal of a revocation of three building permits issued to property owner Christy Lei, who was ordered to halt construction in June 2021 on three two-story homes in the 3600 block of Sierra Drive Read more

