Kaimuki residents protest ‘monster home’ construction
By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaimuki residents, including Kay Delafield, left, and Sonia Driscoll, held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive, pictured, in Kaimuki. The protest was held before the Building Board of Appeals meeting where the builders hoped to regain their previously revoked permits.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving Friday at Mission Auditorium opposing the construction at 3615 Sierra Drive.