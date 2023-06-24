comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi approves Honolulu’s $3.41B budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi approves Honolulu’s $3.41B budget

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke before signing off on the fiscal year 2024 budget bills during Friday’s ceremony at Honolulu Hale.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke before signing off on the fiscal year 2024 budget bills during Friday’s ceremony at Honolulu Hale.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi has officially adopted the city’s $3.41 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2024, providing more funding for affordable housing, to combat homelessness and to bolster public safety. Read more

Previous Story
USS Nimitz visits Oahu as 6-month Pacific deployment ends

Scroll Up