University of Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot was in a festive mood after learning the NCAA granted point guard Juan Munoz another year of eligibility.

“Juan gets another senior night,” Ganot said Friday.

The NCAA approved a medical hardship that will allow Munoz, 25, to play as an eighth-year senior during the 2023-24 season.

“We’re happy for him,” Ganot said.

Munoz, who grew up in North Carolina, was a member of Longwood University’s basketball team for five years — playing only three seasons because of a torn right ACL — before entering the transfer portal in 2021. Ahead of UH’s 2021-22 season, Munoz suffered an ACL tear in his left knee. He missed the entire season.

Last November, he scored 16 points in 20 minutes in an exhibition against Hawaii Hilo. But in the second half of that game, Munoz suffered a season-ending injury to his left Achilles. For the final road trip of the 2022-23 season, Munoz was on the ’Bows’ travel roster but was not healthy enough to play.

Although Munoz participated in senior-night ceremonies, UH and Munoz agreed to pursue a medical hardship. “Playing basketball is what I love to do,” Munoz said of his decision.

Ganot said: “We felt good about it. He certainly fit a precedent. He had a clear injury. We were preparing for both scenarios.”

Munoz grew confident in his chances after Howard University forward Seth Towns, who previously played at Harvard and Ohio State, was granted an eighth season in May. Munoz said he and Towns shared a similar path and time line.

Munoz is in the eighth month of a rehabilitation program that usually takes between nine and 10 months. “It’s a credit to him,” Ganot said. “He’s working on what he can control. His rehab is going very well.”

Munoz said he modeled his rehab after Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s recovery from a similar injury. “I’ve been working every day to get better,” said Munoz, who places his recovery at about 75%. “Right now I feel better than I did yesterday.”

Munoz said he does not know if he will be able to compete on UH’s exhibition tour in Japan in August. The ’Bows are allowed 10 full practices ahead of the Aug. 8 start of the trip. Munoz said he has participated in “non-contact” workouts and is able to push off on his right ankle.

Ganot said UH reserved a scholarship for Munoz. The ’Bows have one remaining scholarship available for the coming academic year.