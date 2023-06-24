comscore Hayashida, Kihei Akina in Manoa Cup open final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hayashida, Kihei Akina in Manoa Cup open final

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina hit from the third tee during his Manoa Cup semifinal match Friday against James Whitworth at Oahu Country Club.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kihei Akina hit from the third tee during his Manoa Cup semifinal match Friday against James Whitworth at Oahu Country Club.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Joshua Hayashida hits from the third tee during the semifinal round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Joshua Hayashida hits from the third tee during the semifinal round.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina hit from the third tee during his Manoa Cup semifinal match Friday against James Whitworth at Oahu Country Club.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kihei Akina hit from the third tee during his Manoa Cup semifinal match Friday against James Whitworth at Oahu Country Club.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Joshua Hayashida hits from the second tee during the semifinal round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Joshua Hayashida hits from the second tee during the semifinal round.

At multiple points on Friday, Joshua Hayashida figured his run in the Manoa Cup was over. Read more

Previous Story
Whitworth ousts 2-time defending champion Jung
Next Story
Television and radio – June 24, 2023

Scroll Up