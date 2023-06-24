It’s in the bag! Karissa Kilby wins Manoa Cup women’s title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shortly after capturing the women’s title in the state amateur match-play championship on Friday at Oahu Country Club, Kilby had another 18 holes awaiting at Waialae Country Club for a practice round in advance of Monday’s U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier.

So she by-passed the traditional plunge into the OCC pool usually reserved for the champion and instead helped toss her younger brother, Jonah, into the water along with runner-up Kellie Yamane.

Although she had just carried her bag around OCC’s hills for a fifth straight day, Kilby — who had dealt with wrist injuries since her last Manoa Cup appearance in 2019 — was eager to play another 18.

“I’ve been forced to take so many breaks because of the injuries, I’m really happy I even can golf right now,” Kilby said. “This week was exhausting, but I really wouldn’t want to do anything else right now.”

Overcoming the obstacles in her path over the past few years heightened Kilby’s appreciation of the moment after she closed out a 2-up victory over Yamane to capture the 114-year-old Manoa Cup’s seventh women’s title.

The Punahou graduate and rising junior at Florida International University opened up a 4 up lead through 12 holes before Yamane, her close friend since high school, started dropping putts to close to 1 down going to the 17th hole.

After both players parred No. 17, Kilby stuck her second shot on No. 18 — a 9-iron from 115 yards out — some 15 feet from the pin to put the pressure on Yamane. Yamane’s aggressive chip went through the green and conceded the hole after her putt also ran past the cup.

“The wind was pretty strong, and it’s off and on a lot, so I just had to try to judge it as best I could,” Kilby said of her final shot of the tournament. “In my mind I just figured I need a par on this to win and if she makes another long birdie putt, then she earned her way into the 19th hole.”

The Manoa Cup championship marked Kilby’s first tournament win since claiming the ILH championship as a high school freshman five years ago. She last played in the Manoa Cup as a 16-year-old in 2019, when she reached the final before falling to Danielle Ujimori.

Now 20, Kilby returned home this summer on a decidedly upward trajectory after being named to the All-Conference USA first team and qualifying for the NCAA regionals. She was the conference Freshman of the Year last year and led FIU with a 73.05 scoring average through the regular season this spring.

“I’ve had a lot of things in the past few years — there were injuries and just life distractions, a lot of big things that got in the way,” Kilby said. “And I’ve been working really hard since then and I’ve had a lot of support. I’m really grateful and God has blessed me in so many ways. It does feel good and I’m hoping this is just one step in the right direction down the line for my career.”

For Yamane, an ‘Iolani alumna and Hawaii Pacific University junior, playing in the final capped a remarkable week that began with surviving a playoff just to qualify for the 16-player bracket.

Yamane had offered to caddie for Kilby when it appeared she might miss the cut in the qualifying round on Monday. Instead, Kilby was left to carry her own bag as Yamane earned the final spot in the bracket, then rallied from 3 down to knock off top seed and defending champion Raya Nakao in the first round. She maintained her momentum through the quarterfinals and semifinals and pushed Kilby to the 18th hole in the final.

Yamane began her comeback by pouring in a close to 40-foot putt on the par-5 13th hole. She rolled a downhill putt for birdie on No. 15 and dropped another at the par-3 16th to close within one.

“Even though I only had five holes left and I was four down I just knew I had to give it my all, because even if I didn’t win I just wanted to at least make it as far as I could,” Yamane said. “And I made it to 18, so that was really nice.

“When I made that putt (on 13) I felt there was a sense of hope that maybe I could bring it back.”

The longtime friendship between the finalists added some levity to the pressure of a title match. As Yamane went through her pre-shot routine at the 15th tee, she casually noted a cat nearby, drawing a laugh from both players after she sent her drive down the fairway.

“It was really fun just because we do have those little moments like that,” Kilby said.