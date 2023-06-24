It’s in the bag! Karissa Kilby wins Manoa Cup women’s title
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:52 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karissa Kilby embraced her family — father Mark, left, mother Kathy, and brother Jonah, 9 — after winning the Manoa Cup women’s championship on Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby defeated good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karissa Kilby held the championship trophy after winning the Manoa Cup women’s title Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby beat good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karissa Kilby chips onto the 17th green during the final round.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karissa Kilby, right, and Kellie Yamane tossed Jonah Kilby, 9, into the pool after Kilby’s win.