It’s in the bag! Karissa Kilby wins Manoa Cup women’s title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Karissa Kilby embraced her family — father Mark, left, mother Kathy, and brother Jonah, 9 — after winning the Manoa Cup women’s championship on Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby defeated good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.

    Karissa Kilby embraced her family — father Mark, left, mother Kathy, and brother Jonah, 9 — after winning the Manoa Cup women’s championship on Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby defeated good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Karissa Kilby held the championship trophy after winning the Manoa Cup women’s title Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby beat good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.

    Karissa Kilby held the championship trophy after winning the Manoa Cup women’s title Friday at Oahu Country Club. Kilby beat good friend Kellie Yamane 2 up.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Karissa Kilby chips onto the 17th green during the final round.

    Karissa Kilby chips onto the 17th green during the final round.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Karissa Kilby, right, and Kellie Yamane tossed Jonah Kilby, 9, into the pool after Kilby’s win.

    Karissa Kilby, right, and Kellie Yamane tossed Jonah Kilby, 9, into the pool after Kilby’s win.

Karissa Kilby's hectic schedule kept her from soaking in the full experience of a Manoa Cup champion.

