Letter: Green fee makes tourism more costly

Ah, the $50 green fee. That’s a good idea.

Locals can’t afford our hotels, tour our islands in rental cars or pay to fill them with gas. Let’s hit adult visitors who do pay those prices with more charges — $200 for a family of four.

Why not? We have beautiful beaches, luaus and island culture. What could go wrong? What could go wrong is that the top reason not to return to the islands from all three North American regions is that Hawaii is too expensive. Also in the top five reasons is poor value for the cost (“Hawaii losing appeal for repeat visitors,” Star-Advertiser, June 13).

Gee, if only we already knew it was expensive to come here, the green fee could have been dismissed outright and more thoughtful ideas could have been discussed.

Sadly, that isn’t how the government works around here. If it did, the rail would go to Ala Moana and the University of Hawaii, and the Hawaii Convention Center roof wouldn’t leak.

Glenn Emanuel (June 2)

Kakaako

