Let us compare:

>> Temporary repairs of a major interstate highway, I-95 in Pennsylvania: two weeks.

>> Repaving the Pali Highway: six-plus years and still not completed.

>> Reconstructing a roundabout on Kailua Road and improvements to the beach road: two-plus years.

>> Constructing a roundabout in Kahaluu: estimated two years.

>> Realigning Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea: estimated three-plus years.

It is unbelievable that a major interstate highway can be repaired in two weeks, and in Hawaii minor road construction projects take two or more years.

Our weather in Hawaii is mild year-round unlike the continent, which is subjected to snow and extreme temperatures. Yet we are unable to complete these small projects.

What is the issue? Attitude? Mindset? Some of these projects can be done 24/7 as there are no homes in the immediate area. We can and need to do better.

Pepper Kim

Kailua

