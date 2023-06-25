Business-minded youth sell wares at 2 Saturday events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keiki entrepreneurs will show off their products and business savvy at two different markets Saturday at the Royal Hawaiian Center and Children’s Discovery Center.

Keiki Rise, a business accelerator program for aspiring young entrepreneurs, is among the hosts of an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki. The program’s founder is 15-year-old Coen Cadinha, who started his first business when he was only 13; he makes his own local-style snacks for Big Boy Sweets, an online candy and snack company.

Keiki Rise’s first pop-up market will offer more than 12 vendors, free giveaways, raffles, hula dancing, live music, food and crafts, special guests and more.

Cadinha said it was extremely hard to establish his own business without any guidance, so he wanted to help other young people find an easier path to success. He founded Keiki Rise earlier this year, starting with 12 kids, ages 9 to 18. He has won the Hawaii Venture Capital Association’s Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2023.

The second event is at Children’s Discovery Center, which is hosting its second Keiki Makers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring more than two dozen K-12 student entrepreneurs. Their products will include hand-drawn greeting cards, custom stickers, keychains and jewelry, baked goods, crochet items, succulent planters and more.

The market, sponsored by Hawaii National Bank, is designed to support young entrepreneurs and teach them about running a business, marketing and customer service.

Admission to the market is free, but to view the center’s galleries, admission is $12 general, $10 kamaaina . The center is at 111 Ohe St. in Kakaako.