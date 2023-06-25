Hydroponics made simple with ‘Kratky method’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jensen Uyeda, an extension service agent with the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, places Romaine lettuce seedlings into 2-inch holes drilled into the cover of a plastic box at the UH Urban Garden Center in Pearl City.
An extensive root system develops after just four weeks of growing Butterhead and Red Oak Leaf lettuce.
Butterhead and Red Oak Leaf lettuce grow in a larger system made with plywood.
Jensen Uyeda shows the bottom of a net pot used to hold seedlings in the Kratky hydroponic method.