This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 1- 2

6:40 p.m. today

Nam Hong-joo is an unemployed journalist who lives with her mother. She has a crush on Jung Jae-chan, a rising rookie prosecutor, who moves in across the street. He is the man in her dreams. Hong-joo has premonitions of bad events that come to her through her dreams. Park Joon-mo, father of piano prodigy So-yoon, assaults his wife. Hong-joo gets into a car accident, but Jae-chan saves her.

Episodes 3-4

7:50 p.m. today

After the accident, Hong-joo and Jae-chan talk about the future. Jae-chan is annoyed by Hong-joo’s clinginess. Park Joon-mo’s domestic abuse is covered up by lawyer Lee.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Han Soo and Yeon Joo ­discover their true feelings and call a truce. Meanwhile, a case of infidelity against high court officials causes quite a ripple in court. Top two ministers take the opportunity to thwart each other’s power. Central to this turmoil is Han Soo’s ­sister.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo is unable to find a way to spare Eun Soo. He swallows his pride and begs for Yoo Je Se’s help. Eun Soo refuses Lord Yoo’s help.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 33-34

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Jong-kwon questions the results of Young-shin and Sook-jung’s menu battle.

He confronts his brother and tells him to leave with his family if he doesn’t have the backbone to run an honest business. Sook-jung begs Jong-kwon to give her another chance. When Jong-kwon tells her to replicate a hot pot recipe, she pressures Young-shin to give her the recipe.

Episodes 35-36

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin gives in when Sook-jung threatens to fire Da-jung. Da-jung realizes she was the reason Young-shin gave up the recipe and tells Kyung-su. Kyung-su confronts Sook-jung.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 51

7:50 p.m. Friday

A beggar throws a fit in front of the palace, insisting that he must see the king. After being dragged to Damdeok, the beggar predicts that Goguryeo will face three crises. Ko Un heads to Khitan territory to try to trigger a war between the Khitan and Goguryeo.

Episode 52

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok puts Hwang Hoe in command to fend off the Khitan. Having caught wind of Damdeok’s strategy, Ko Un informs Batar, the chief of the Khitan. Hwang Hoe and his men march toward the trap set by Batar.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.