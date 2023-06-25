comscore Green signs bill protecting the work of journalists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Green signs bill protecting the work of journalists

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green signs firearms legislation in front of journalists at the state Capitol on June 2.

Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed into law a measure that brings back and makes permanent protections to prevent reporters from being forced by state courts to disclose confidential information or sources. Read more

