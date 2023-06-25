Kokua Line: Can Hawaiians still sign up for Alzheimer’s study?
- By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY BYU
BYU Ph.D. student Justina Tavana greets Pacific Islander participants at a brain health fair in Orem, Utah, where they provide DNA samples and take brain diagnostic tests.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree