Kokua Line: Can Hawaiians still sign up for Alzheimer’s study?

Question: Regarding last week’s story about the study underway of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, is it possible to enroll in the research project at this stage? If yes, what are the requirements and process for doing so? My father is Hawaiian.

Answer: “Yes, it is possible. We enroll study participants through our Brain Health events and we are actually holding a few next month,” said Justina Ta­vana, a doctoral candidate in biology at Brigham Young University-Hawaii who is a certified dementia practitioner and fluent in Samoan and Tongan. She’s working in the Natives Engaged in Alzheimer’s Research project, a comprehensive initiative to learn more about the incidence and effects of the progressive neurological disorder in Indigenous communities, and to provide interventions that prevent or delay the common form of dementia.

Here’s information from Tavana about upcoming Brain Health events on Oahu:

July 7 and July 9 at BYUH Aloha Center:

>> Eligibility: Must be age 50 or older, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and provide a blood/saliva sample

>> Call 808-693-6427 to register and if you have questions

July 10 and July 11 at Ka­polei Heritage Center:

>> Eligibility: Must be age 50 or older, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, a resident of Kapolei Homesteads, and provide a saliva sample

>> Call 808-628-4626 to register for the event and if you have questions

As indicated in the reader’s question, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Nina Wu wrote on June 18 about the focus, scope and goals of NEAR’s work in Hawaii; read her story at 808ne.ws/618alzstdy.

Q: Regarding the increase for airport parking, is it still free for electric vehicles?

A: No, that perk expired three years ago.

Starting July 1, the maximum daily rate for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will rise to $24, the latest annual increase in a fee schedule set through July 1, 2027, when the daily rate will reach $30. Rates for shorter parking durations are rising as well. For a full table of the fee structure set through June 30, 2028, see the state Department of Transportation’s website at 808ne.ws/ 3XpH5kz.

Park closures

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced upcoming closures at three parks on Oahu’s west side:

>> Kamokila Community Park in Kapolei is to close this week from Monday through Friday while the parking lot is repaved. If all goes as scheduled, the park will reopen Saturday.

>> Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park in Waianae is scheduled to close for three months starting July 1. Extensive work by multiple government agencies is scheduled for the nearly 9-acre stretch of Leeward Coast, including tree trimming and brush removal to improve visibility, reinforcing concrete barriers surrounding the park, placing boulders to prevent vehicles from driving on the beach, repairing the irrigation system, installing new signage, clearing an adjacent stream, and pushing sand along the border with Farrington Highway to reduce sand overflow onto the highway and accumulation along the wall. The city will work with the community to get more people using the park once it reopens, a process it calls “activating” the park.

>> Puuloa Beach Park in Ewa Beach will close for the Fourth of July holiday to deter the launching of illegal fireworks from the area. The nearly 5-acre beach park will close July 3 at 8 p.m. and reopen July 5 at 5 a.m. Vehicle barriers will be installed to restrict parking during the closure; it may take a few hours to remove the barriers after the park reopens July 5. No event permits have been issued for the park during the closure period.

