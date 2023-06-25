comscore Kokua Line: Can Hawaiians still sign up for Alzheimer’s study? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can Hawaiians still sign up for Alzheimer’s study?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY BYU BYU Ph.D. student Justina Tavana greets Pacific Islander participants at a brain health fair in Orem, Utah, where they provide DNA samples and take brain diagnostic tests.

    COURTESY BYU

    BYU Ph.D. student Justina Tavana greets Pacific Islander participants at a brain health fair in Orem, Utah, where they provide DNA samples and take brain diagnostic tests.

Question: Regarding last week’s story about the study underway of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, is it possible to enroll in the research project at this stage Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up