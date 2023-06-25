David Shapiro: Council joins upper crust; rail’s new name goes thud

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the last Sunday of June and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

It’s the last Sunday of June and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused:

>> City Council Chair Tommy Waters pushed through 64% pay raises for himself and his colleagues over public outrage, claiming it will ultimately result in better Council members who work full time. Meantime, we’ll have to make do with the same greedy sluggards, except for 64% more.

>> The Council passed a $3.4 billion operating budget to fund the city in the next fiscal year, and Waters described it as a “guiding document that demonstrates our priorities.” Which are: 1. Themselves. 2. Other public workers. 3. Wealthy campaign donors.

>> After five years of studies, focus groups and talks with Native Hawaiians, the city’s announced name for the new rail system — Skyline — left many underwhelmed. For taxpayers hung out to dry on massive cost overruns, it looks more like a clothesline.

>> Asked how much fare revenue the city projects to receive from annual rail ridership, city Transportation Director Roger Morton said, “I have never even done the calculations.” And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how taking the “do” out of due diligence makes $10 billion fly out the window.

>> Gov. Josh Green, M.D., lived up to his extended title by jumping from stage and car on three different occasions to assist citizens in medical need. He’s a cross between The Governator and Hawkeye Pierce.

>> Green was effusive about his plans for the state, saying, “We’re innovating fast. We’re going to do it, so be ready. This should be a dynamic few years.” Moving at the speed of his own voice must be exhausting.

>> After getting caught overspending her budget by $50,000 to give her staff pay raises, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said, “I expect better of myself.” Alas, she’s about the only one who expects anything from the lieutenant governor.

>> Legislators slashed funding for public schools and the University of Hawaii, despite a surplus and an alarming report that Hawaii has sunk to 44th in the nation on children’s well-being. Our keiki always come first — unless Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Michelle Kidani and Donna Kim have grudges against the administrators.

>> Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz wants to study the psychiatric use of LSD and other psychedelic drugs, along with odd-couple allies like Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul. It’s about time we put something strong in the congressional peace pipes.

>> Marketers for the Hawaii Tourism Authority are proposing to develop an app that uses artificial intelligence to track visitors and direct their movement. It’ll be a vacation experience like “The Matrix,” but with mai tais.

>> For the second time, a tourist following GPS directions drove her SUV down a ramp into the water at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona. The GPS satellites keep mistaking the harbor for just another big pothole.

And the quote of the month … from Council member Val Okimoto on pay raises: “I fully understand the plight of the everyday people. I understand because I am one.” If only the rest of us everyday people could give ourselves 64% raises just by playing passive-aggressive.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.