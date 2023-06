Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.: Read more

>> New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), previously an infielder and catcher, has expanded his utility repertoire this season, adding all three outfield positions and even pitcher. After a slow start at the plate, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .264 in May and June with all four of his HRs (matching his total for all of 2022) and five of his eight stolen bases.

>> Arizona third baseman Josh Rojas (Hawaii) was sent to Triple-A on June 19.

>> The Mariners traded second baseman Kean Wong (Waiakea) to the Chicago White Sox on June 15 after he hit .315 with a .422 OBP with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. The White Sox assigned Wong to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Chicago has been searching for an answer at second base all season, which could open the door for Wong to return to the majors for the first time since 2021.

>> The Cubs released second baseman Christian Donahue (‘Iolani) on March 24.

>> Pitchers Joey Cantillo (Kailua) and Cade Smith (Hawaii) started the season with the Guardians’ Double-A affiliate in Akron. Cantillo was promoted to AAA on May 18. Smith — who pitched with the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League and then for Team Canada in the WBC — followed on June 6.

He had 13 saves with Akron in 13 opportunities, still tied for the most in the minors.

>> Pitcher Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) signed with Oakland in the offseason and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas. After a weeklong stint with the A’s in May, Garcia is back with the Aviators.

>> The Blue Jays put pitcher Jackson Rees (Hawaii) on the development list on June 9. Toronto also selected catcher Kekai Rios (Kamehameha/UH) in the minor league Rule 5 draft and assigned him to Double-A New Hampshire. He has done two stints on the development list this season.

>> The Braves traded pitcher Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH Hilo) to the Rockies on Nov. 6, 2022, for outfield Sam Hilliard and assigned him to the AA Hartford Yard Goats. He has been on the injured list since May 26.

>> Pitcher Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph) was activated on May 30 and assigned to Double-A Somerset.

>> Outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) went on the injured list on May 15 due to a fractured left hand.

>> Pitcher Hunter Breault (Kamehameha) has been on the injured list since June 6.

>> Outfielder Micah Bello (Hilo) retired on May 15.

>> Pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland (Hawaii) started a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

>> Second baseman Kobe Kato (Aiea) was promoted to High-A Asheville on April 20.

>> Pitcher Cade Halemanu (Pearl City/UH) was promoted to High-A Bowling Green on June 3.

>> The Phillies released catcher Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani) on March 30. He signed with the Windy City

Thunderbolts of the Frontier League and is also playing some first base. UH graduate Adam Fogel signed with the Ottawa Titans, also of the Frontier League. Some other players have signed with teams in the Pioneer League, another independent partner league of MLB: UH alumni Kole Kaler and Alex Baeza and King Kekaulike graduate Ryley Widell (all Boise) and Saint Louis/UH alumnus Matt Wong, who signed with the Grand Junction Jackalopes on June 12 and debuted on June 17.

