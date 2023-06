Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou’s Carly Ann Cormack was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Cormack, a rising senior, finished with eight goals and three assists for the Buffanblu, who won the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I Soccer Championships in February.

The Oregon commit is the eighth from Punahou to win the girls honor.

The award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character, on and off the field.

Cormack, who maintains a 3.69 GPA, has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and referee.