Joshua Hayashida reaches the summit to capture Manoa Cup
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Hayashida held the Manoa Cup trophy after winning it on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Hayashida reacts after the winning putt on the 17th green.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Hayashida, right, shakes hands with Kihei Akina on the 17th green.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Hayashida received the traditional toss into the pool at Oahu Country Club after beating Kihei Akina for the Manoa Cup crown on Saturday.
