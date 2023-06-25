Strength in numbers keeps Manu O Ke Kai perfect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When called upon to compete in the prestigious senior women’s race for the first time, Manu O Ke Kai paddler Kiani Watkins-Deckert embraced the opportunity to contribute to her club’s winning ways.

Watkins-Deckert and her crewmates were up to the challenge as Manu O Ke Kai won the 11⁄2-mile race in dominant fashion to remain undefeated in one of the top-flight open adult races. Manu continued its overall dominance as well with a resounding victory at Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s Lokahi Canoe Club Regatta held Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

Four-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (29-plus events) champion Manu O Ke Kai claimed its fourth straight large division trophy to start the season by racking up a regatta-high 14 victories and 11 second-place finishes, amassing 180 points. The Haleiwa-based club continued its dominant run, posting its 30th win in the organization’s last 32 regattas dating back to 2017. ‘Alapa Hoe was a distant second with 81 points.

“This was my first time competing in a race that goes back-and-forth five times,” said Watkins-Deckert of the five-turn race that included six 1⁄4-mile segments. “It’s important that we keep going to practice, working hard on off days and continuing to come together as a team.”

The crew, which also included Erica Adamczyk, Monet Bisch, Ivy Blomfield, Kelly Godwin and Jen Ignacio, completed the race in 15 minutes, 8.29 seconds and bested runner-up and third-place finishers Lokahi (15:37.41) and Kaneohe (15:47.55) by nearly 30- and 40-second margins.

Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i claimed the AA Division (15-28 events) with 121 points, holding off Lokahi (93 points), Kaneohe (71) and Waikiki Yacht Club (45).

Through 33 races, Manu established a 124-105 advantage over Ka Mo‘i. The difference proved insurmountable for the West side club based at Pokai Bay as Manu’s sheer numbers and ability to register for 11 more races allowed the club from Haleiwa to tally another overall win.

“It’s really important to use our numbers to our advantage because we practice and compete together as a family,” Watkins-Deckert said. “We come together as one and cheer each other on no matter what race we’re in or if we get a seat in the canoe.”

Windward Kai took home the A Division (up to 14 events) title with 37 points, followed by Waikiki Beach Boys (35), Lahui O Ko‘olauloa (32), Kamehameha (28), Haleiwa Outrigger (27), Kumulokahi Elks (26 ) and Ka Mamalahoe (25) were next in the small-club division.

Paddlers took advantage of the lagoon’s relatively flat conditions and enjoyed mostly clear skies, the steady-to-strong breezes and light showers.

“The wind was really tough out there today, so we opened up (slowed down the stroke rate) a bit to give us some time to relax, then geared the stroke rate back up heading into the wind,” Watkins-Deckert said. “Our stroker, Monet, did a really good job with a bunch of strategies today setting the pace up front.”

In a continued resurgence of registered and participating paddlers following the sport’s COVID-19 pandemic pause, more than 1,700 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 75-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 44 races spanning 1⁄4 mile to 11⁄2 miles. Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second-through-sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

Crews tallied points to qualify for slots at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta slated for Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings.

Hui Wa‘a clubs return to Keehi Lagoon to kick off the July racing slate on Saturday with the ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club Regatta.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association holds its fourth event of the season today with the Waimanalo Regatta at Waimanalo Beach.

—

Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a

Lokahi Canoe Club Regatta

at Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

Division A

Windward Kai 37

Waikiki Beach Boys 35

Lahui O Koolauloa 32

Kamehameha 28

Hale’iwa Outrigger 27

Kumulokahi-Elks 26

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 25

Team Olelo 19

Kai Poha 18

I Mua 17

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 13

Kalihi Kai 7

Pukana O Ke Kai 5

Division AA

Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 121

Lokahi 93

Kaneohe 71

Waikiki Yacht Club 45

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 180

Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 81

Individual Results

Girls 12

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Lillia Keesee, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keliikoa, Domirie Pelen-Lopez, Ehiku Pontes-Husemann, Tamara Sunia) 2:50.58; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:52.25; 3. Lokahi 2:53.81; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:57.44; 5. Hale’iwa Outrigger 3:01.24

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Soul Burgoyne, Reign Chun, Kaua Hudgens, Kikau Hudgens, Douglas Maea, Malachi Rego) 2:29.54; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:39.96; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:50.33; 4. Kalihi Kai 3:01.63; 5. Kaneohe 3:12.39

Girls 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Leona Gormley, Anaiah Rowe, Olivia Smith, Eliana Stultz, Jayati Sulastri, Ava Williams) 2:26.09; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:26.83; 3. Kaneohe 2:44.68; 4. Lokahi 2:45.72; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:55.00

Boys 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ez Fitzsimmons, Douglas Maea, Ian Ramos, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin, Tupu Sua) 2:20.60; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:26.93; 3. Kaneohe 2:29.87; 4. Lokahi 2:45.63; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:47.75

Girls 14

1. Kaneohe (Jayley Arikawa, Kaella Lauro, La’akea Loo, Josalyn Nakayama Yogi, Eva Rosario, Hayden Smith) 2:31.95; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:35.99; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:38.35; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:40.66; 5. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:56.61

Boys 14

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Ryder Barretto, Dylan Bauckham, Kaysen Bergantinos, Wreyn Dagdagan, Paliku Ortiz, Connor Yee) 2:18.20; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:24.73; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:28.02; 4. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:29.10; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 2:49.14

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Leyah Barretto, Jai Bjorkholm, Miko Cvilikas, Matteo Kuhau, Paliku Ortiz, Adrian Saucedo) 2:42.62; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:54.07; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:54.48; 4. Lokahi 3:00.60; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:20.60

Mixed Novice B

1. Windward Kai (Kaleo Buck, Elton Johnson, Colleen Miller, Angie Rezentes, Jessica Schwarz, Kaleo Teves) 2:09.72; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:13.98; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:14.85; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:19.43; 5. Kamehameha 2:21.16

Women Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Lani Chow, Jessica Graf, Sarah Hanley, Abbi Helmick, Elizabeth Mccaffrey-Schultz, Samantha Mislinski) 2:23.60; 2. Windward Kai 2:27.91; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:29.03; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:33.11; 5. Kaneohe 2:39.43

Men Novice B

1. Windward Kai (Kaleo Buck, Michael Fandel, Elton Johnson, Mike Martocci, Enrique Pacheco, Kaleo Teves) 4:36.52; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:42.57; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:47.51; 4. Lokahi 5:03.84

Girls 15

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Adrian Akau, Tyler Kaopuiki, Faith Manlapit, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik, Leichelle Tabangcura) 4:51.40; 2. Lokahi 5:13.11; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:20.12; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:24.72

Boys 15

1. Kamaha’o Canoe Club (Braden Alexander, Justice Kailikea – Jones, Kaiehu Kawainui, Phoenix Pecpec, Kamakana Vierra, Makamae Vierra) 4:19.65; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:21.59; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:33.79; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:00.67; 5. Lokahi 5:04.78

Girls 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Adrian Akau, Buggy Kaopuiki, Ariana Mahoe, Faith Manlapit, Leichelle Tabangcura, Kyara Young) 4:52.95; 2. Kamehameha 5:00.09; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:13.25; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:28.38; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:33.58

Boys 16

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Joshua Aga, Saige Estaniqui, Tevai Foster-Blomfield, Reese Meneses, Rayce Pactol, Noah Wohler) 4:12.29; 2. Lokahi 4:13.90; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:16.31; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:19.49; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:29.15

Girls 18

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ivy Burgoyne, Ihilani Chang, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Kyra Kalili, Ashlyn Liwai, Keala Rangel) 5:04.93; 2. Kamehameha 5:11.58; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:21.47; 4. Lokahi 5:38.06; 5. Windward Kai 5:45.62

Boys 18

1. Lokahi (Kia Arroyo, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Caleb Ledesma, Logan Ledesma, Brandon Nicolas, Bryceson Pang) 3:55.66; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:05.20; 3. Kaneohe 4:08.75; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:11.54; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:18.60

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Dan Jean-Baptiste, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:24.33; 2. Kaneohe 4:33.49; 3. Kalihi Kai 4:48.73; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:52.47; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:53.12

Women 75

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Bea Anderson, Kathleen Cameron, Georgia Campbell, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Randy Pisani, Geri Tavares) 6:47.07

Men 75

1. Lokahi (Wayne Babineau, Lee Buhre, Ka’ai Fernandez, Shaka Madali, Bob Miller, Tay Perry) 5:04.36; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 6:05.27

Women 70

1. Kai Poha (Mary Hanson, Mugs Lee, Lauren Mcbride, Pua Ruane, Nani Uehara, Debbie Zoller) 5:23.64; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:23.87; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:32.61

Men 70

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Colin Galang, Marshall Giddens, Shaka Madali, Billy Rees Jr, Burt Shimoda) 4:32.05; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:36.98; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:47.13

Women 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kay Burgoyne, Susie Giambalvo, Helen Kalili, Yolanda Racca, Ginger Williams, Isabelle Yao) 6:02.47

Men 65

1. Team Olelo (Wink Arnott, Mark Denzer, Kevin Maloney, Kevin Mokuahi, Douglas Ostrem, Eddie Perreira Jr) 4:33.41; 2. Lokahi 4:43.72; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.29; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:45.24

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Joy Arizumi, Cecile Chisholm, Lorene Hopkins, Anne Li, Shari Nakaoka, Gail Slike) 5:36.55; 2. Kaneohe 5:36.70; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 6:26.28

Men 60

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Al Cambra, Nolan Keaulii, Joe Momoa, Paul Mueller, Glin Nelson, Richard Nunes) 4:19.43; 2. Kamehameha 4:20.73; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:22.69; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:22.95; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:35.95

Women 55

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Debbie Cupp, Christine Denton, Diane Evans, Heather Girdley, Berkely Morin, Anne Shigeta Koch) 5:01.13; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:06.20; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:09.26; 4. Team Olelo 5:40.33

Men 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Al Cambra, Hiro Ito, Dan Kaaekuahiwi, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Roy Silva) 4:29.29; 2. Team Olelo 4:36.53; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:42.08

Women 50

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Makana Clarke, Kris Kim-Kawamoto, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Linda Thoresen, Tani Waye) 5:02.15; 2. Windward Kai 5:13.48; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:22.78; 4. Kai Poha 5:29.48; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:38.06

Mixed Men and Women 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Gail Beckley, Ipo Kaeo, Al Momoa, Paul Mueller, Glin Nelson, Roy Silva) 4:37.43; 2. Windward Kai 4:37.74; 3. Kamehameha 4:39.32; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:43.19; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:46.43

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3Rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:55.63; 2. Kamehameha 4:16.39; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:28.32; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:30.52; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:42.46

Women Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Monique Cole, Lei Fisher, Rachel Harris, Niki Kirby, Kristy Morris, Kelsie Rogers) 5:07.78; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:09.89; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:14.86; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:20.08; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:25.63

Men Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, Kamu Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Reinier Serra) 4:15.92; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:19.39; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:34.82; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:38.05; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:41.66

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Kelly Godwin, Jenna Kiejko, Kiani Watkins-Deckert) 4:45.27; 2. Kaneohe 4:57.76; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:14.40; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:18.47; 5. I Mua 5:23.49

Men Freshmen

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Nai Kahale, Christian Mercado, Seth Ramolete, Harley Salis, Kamu Valmoja) 3:47.37; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 3:53.07; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:03.81; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:09.06; 5. Lokahi 4:10.59

Women Sophomore

1. Kaneohe (Tasha-Leigh Allen, Leila Figueroa-Kapahu, Tasha Hopkins-Moniz, Nicole Mijares, Kiana Salis, Emily Walker) 4:34.02; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:36.63; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:51.60; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:59.74; 5. Windward Kai 5:00.02

Men Sophomore

1. Lokahi (Jayson Antonio, Bob Aparicio, Devon Gordon, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Sal Nicosia, Greg Phillipy) 4:02.05; 2. I Mua 4:02.41; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.69; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:06.42; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:09.53

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Monet Bisch, Ivy Blomfield, Kelly Godwin, Jen Ignacio, Kiani Watkins-Deckert) 15:08.29; 2. Lokahi 15:37.41; 3. Kaneohe 15:47.55; 4. I Mua 16:15.81; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 16:55.92

Men Senior

1. I Mua (Jojo Chung, Kalae Chung, Ty Dempsey, West Leclay, Rona Nascimento, Joel Olegario) 13:10.72; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 13:20.66; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 13:37.72; 4. Lokahi 14:02.92

Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Chrystal Haia, Nani Haia, April Polite, Bloss Pontes, Myrnz Resep, Branz Williams) 4:29.90; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:36.10; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:42.59; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:02.46; 5. Kai Poha 5:18.10

Men 40

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Carl Bayaca, Glenn Carter, Steve Gerwig, Joe Giovannini, Shane Hoomanawanui, Swenson Ikertang) 4:08.06; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:08.74; 3. Lokahi 4:15.41; 4. Team Olelo 4:38.42; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:44.00

Women Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Jen Ignacio, Jenna Kiejko, Michele Sales, Bree Thuston) 4:58.27; 2. Lokahi 5:09.65; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:14.86; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:20.36; 5. Kaneohe 5:21.48

Men Open Four

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Jeremy Berano, Ryan Sanford, Tyler Sanford, Jared Tangonan) 4:07.14; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:07.56; 3. Kaneohe 4:09.78; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:28.97; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:29.23

Mixed Men and Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, Jenna Fuga, Gordean Kaluahine, Jacob Sensano, Craig Sinclair Jr, Carla Vierra) 4:25.40; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:26.86; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:31.69; 4. Windward Kai 4:34.75; 5. Kamehameha 4:38.18

Mixed Men and Women