Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 25, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Aiea residents Don, at left, and Jane Heafner, far right, snapped a photo in front of the popular Honolulu Cafe with Christian and Antoinette Gamayot in the SM Mall in Taguig, Philippines, in August. Photo by EJ Doctolero.
Karen Kuioka and Gale Nagamine found the Hawaii restaurant, which faces the beach, in Torremolinos, Spain, in October. Photo by Waipahu resident Gwendolyn Macion.
Waimanalo resident Jason Afong discovered the Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine in Bismarck, N.D., in September. Photo by Cheryl Figueroa.