comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 25, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 25, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Aiea residents Don, at left, and Jane Heafner, far right, snapped a photo in front of the popular Honolulu Cafe with Christian and Antoinette Gamayot in the SM Mall in Taguig, Philippines, in August. Photo by EJ Doctolero.

    Aiea residents Don, at left, and Jane Heafner, far right, snapped a photo in front of the popular Honolulu Cafe with Christian and Antoinette Gamayot in the SM Mall in Taguig, Philippines, in August. Photo by EJ Doctolero.

  • Karen Kuioka and Gale Nagamine found the Hawaii restaurant, which faces the beach, in Torremolinos, Spain, in October. Photo by Waipahu resident Gwendolyn Macion.

    Karen Kuioka and Gale Nagamine found the Hawaii restaurant, which faces the beach, in Torremolinos, Spain, in October. Photo by Waipahu resident Gwendolyn Macion.

  • Waimanalo resident Jason Afong discovered the Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine in Bismarck, N.D., in September. Photo by Cheryl Figueroa.

    Waimanalo resident Jason Afong discovered the Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine in Bismarck, N.D., in September. Photo by Cheryl Figueroa.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Golden Knights take home NHL’s coveted Stanley Cup

Scroll Up