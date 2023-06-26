Editorial | Letters Letter: Arrogant Alito should leave Supreme Court Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The astounding arrogance of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is on full display in his “judgment” that only biased and unreasonable persons could have any objection to him receiving a costly fishing trip at a private lodge in Alaska, including the $100,000 cost of flying him there, and then continue to take part in cases in which his billionaire host has enormous financial interests. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The astounding arrogance of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is on full display in his “judgment” that only biased and unreasonable persons could have any objection to him receiving a costly fishing trip at a private lodge in Alaska, including the $100,000 cost of flying him there, and then continue to take part in cases in which his billionaire host has enormous financial interests. Alito should leave the court for those misdeeds alone, but now that we see how the way his mind works, it is clear Alito should leave the court also because obviously he isn’t able to make fair and wise decisions on anything. Walter Wright Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Pay raises must be reasonable and fair