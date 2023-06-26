Letter: Arrogant Alito should leave Supreme Court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The astounding arrogance of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is on full display in his “judgment” that only biased and unreasonable persons could have any objection to him receiving a costly fishing trip at a private lodge in Alaska, including the $100,000 cost of flying him there, and then continue to take part in cases in which his billionaire host has enormous financial interests.

Alito should leave the court for those misdeeds alone, but now that we see how the way his mind works, it is clear Alito should leave the court also because obviously he isn’t able to make fair and wise decisions on anything.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

