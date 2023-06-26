comscore Letter: Arrogant Alito should leave Supreme Court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Arrogant Alito should leave Supreme Court

The astounding arrogance of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is on full display in his “judgment” that only biased and unreasonable persons could have any objection to him receiving a costly fishing trip at a private lodge in Alaska, including the $100,000 cost of flying him there, and then continue to take part in cases in which his billionaire host has enormous financial interests. Read more

