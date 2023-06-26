Letter: Stricter punishment for gun-holding criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gun violence continues to increase. What can we do in Hawaii that will make a difference?

Let’s not even suggest taking away guns. Let’s stay away from anything that might threaten anyone’s opinion of what the Second Amendment means. What do we do?

First, we accept the right of the law-abiding citizens to have and carry a gun. Second, we concentrate on people who break the law and are carrying a gun.

We can strengthen the laws on the books with regard to the commission of a crime while in possession of a gun. It’s really very simple: Anyone who commits a crime — starting with speeding in a car and everything worse, with a gun in their possession or in their car — goes to jail. No exceptions.

There is no bail while awaiting trial; there is a minimum of one year in jail. Period. Don’t commit the crime or don’t carry a gun.

Tell your state representatives, Neighborhood Board members and City Council members: Enough. We are not going to stand for it anymore.

Neil Fleitell

Kaneohe

