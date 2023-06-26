Letter: Trump accomplished much in his tenure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am proud to be an American and to have had Donald Trump as my president. Here are just a few of his accomplishments during his tenure:

>> Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the capital of Jerusalem. Previous administrations talked about making such a move but never did it.

>> Brokered peace deals or normalization agreements between Israel and five Muslim and Arab-Muslim countries.

>> Was a pro-life president.

>> Banned critical race theory training in the federal government.

Unfortunately, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice indicted Trump for the alleged mishandling of classified documents that were at his home in Florida. An indictment does not mean Trump is guilty.

Don’t forget that Biden had classified documents at different locations, one of which is his home in Delaware.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

