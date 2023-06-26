comscore Letter: Trump accomplished much in his tenure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump accomplished much in his tenure

  • Today
  • Updated 3:10 a.m.

I am proud to be an American and to have had Donald Trump as my president. Here are just a few of his accomplishments during his tenure. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pay raises must be reasonable and fair

Scroll Up