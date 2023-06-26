comscore Off The News: Another Q&A on Ala Wai flood plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Another Q&A on Ala Wai flood plan

A Draft Report, i.e., draft plan, for flood control projects along the Ala Wai watershed is expected in late August or early September, as the Army Corps of Engineers and City and County of Honolulu inch closer to a plan for flood walls adjacent to the Ala Wai and flood control basins at the Ala Wai Golf Course, among other projects. Read more

