Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Another Q&A on Ala Wai flood plan

Today

Updated 8:07 p.m.

A Draft Report, i.e., draft plan, for flood control projects along the Ala Wai watershed is expected in late August or early September, as the Army Corps of Engineers and City and County of Honolulu inch closer to a plan for flood walls adjacent to the Ala Wai and flood control basins at the Ala Wai Golf Course, among other projects.

Before that, the third of three public Talk Story Lunch Hour Q&A sessions takes place today, noon-1 p.m., offering a chance to ask questions before the Draft Report kicks off a federally mandated comment period. Link to details, a comment form and instructions to join the talk story session by phone or online at honolulu.gov/alawai.