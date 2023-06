Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pacific peoples are increasing in number, Census Bureau estimates show, but many are not living in their native region.

The population rose by about 1.8% last year, and Hawaii was the state with the largest number — 393,837 who identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, at least in part. But California is close behind, with 373,173, and Hawaii’s count has been dropping.

The recent inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas probably won’t be the last mainland booking, given population trends.