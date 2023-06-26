comscore Column: Precautions before using organic herbal supplements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Column: Precautions before using organic herbal supplements

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For thousands of years, herbs have been used as medicines. In fact, many present-day pharmaceutical drugs were developed based on the active compounds found in plants. Read more

Previous Story
Nathan Aweau lives and breathes music

Scroll Up