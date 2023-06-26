comscore Hawaii-Japan summit celebrating sister ties to convene in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii-Japan summit celebrating sister ties to convene in Waikiki

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

An inaugural summit celebrating ties between Hawaii and Japan will be held next month in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

Scroll Up