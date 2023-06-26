Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Richin Trading Inc. of assorted flavors (35.27 ounces and 52.90 ounces) of Sun Wave Brand Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products sold at specialty retailers in the state because of a potential choking hazard based on the product size. No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products, but small jelly cups previously have been implicated in choking deaths of children. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid. Customers with further questions about the products covered by this recall can contact Richin Trading at 626-308-3212 Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m HST.