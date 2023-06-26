comscore Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

The state Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Richin Trading Inc. of assorted flavors (35.27 ounces and 52.90 ounces) of Sun Wave Brand Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products sold at specialty retailers in the state because of a potential choking hazard based on the product size. Read more

