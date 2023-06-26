Scoreboard – June 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Tuesday

No local sporting events scheduled

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

Waimanalo Regatta

Sunday

at Waimanalo Beach

Team Standings

Division AAA

Lanikai Canoe Club 231

Hui Nalu Canoe Club 145

Outrigger Canoe Club 119

Kailua Canoe Club 112

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 91

Division AA

Leeward Kai Canoe Club 75

Healani Canoe Club 47

Waikiki Surf Club 30

Division A

Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 24

New Hope Canoe Club 20

Kai Oni Canoe Club 20

Waimanalo Canoe Club 11

Koa Kai Canoe Club 10

Anuenue Canoe Club 7

Keola O Ke Kai Canoe Club 4

Makaha Canoe Club 1

Ewa Pu’’uloa Outrigger 1

Individual Results

Girls 12 & Under

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Naomi Alama, Ilena Hoohuli, Anela Kamana, Raeliya Kauhane, Rhylee Keli’i-Makinano, Pumehana Puaoi-Perry) 2:12.40; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:16.61; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:19.51; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:24.29; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 2:26.64

Boys 12 & Under

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Isaac Berryman, Mason Gould, Ash Kubo, Kawai Mahoe, Talon Moya, Matthais Ten Berge Iii) 2:00.99; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:02.39; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:03.38; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:04.43; 5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:06.94

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Patrick Aweau Iii, Ka’upena Keopuhiwa, Braddah Mcshane, Leihua Puaoi-Channels, Alfred Van Gieson, Kaleilehua Victor) 2:09.94; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:15.16; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:23.13; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 2:23.59; 5. Waimanalo Canoe Club 2:26.03

Girls 13 & Under

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Kaha’i Brown, Tia Brown, Anuhea Cosner, Mini Horvath, Kamala Rodrigues, Callie Thompson) 2:06.33; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 2:15.27; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:15.98; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:17.14; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:17.79

Boys 13 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Riley Ching-Pickett, Caleb Demello, Ty Fu, Nalu Hillen, Ka’aua Kenui, Kala Resurrection) 1:51.92; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 1:52.37; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 1:53.69; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 1:54.91; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:01.68

Girls 14 & Under

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Naomi Alama, Halai Kamana, Anela Kamana, Rhylee Keli’i-Makinano, Pumehana Puaoi-Perry, Kahealani Puaoi-Perry) 2:06.31; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:07.82; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:08.57; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:10.33; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 2:11.07

Boys 14 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Brody Driscoll, Jim Foti, Austin Holmquist, Jack Kellerman, Kai Nunnery, Hudson Smith) 1:50.95; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 1:52.49; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 1:57.15; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 1:58.01; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:01.81

Women Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Tracy Buscher, Aimee Durrant, Mel Hurwitz, Lana Kinghan, Ingrid Seiple, Ninya Ybarra) 2:00.45; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:11.20; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club 2:13.65; 4. Leeward Kai

Canoe Club 2:15.62; 5. Koa Kai Canoe Club 2:16.48

Mixed Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Allison Abdias, Thomas Dekoek, Andy Kinghan, Megan Luten, Malia Torres, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 1:53.66; 2. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 1:56.34; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 1:58.80; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:00.88; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 2:04.25

Men Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (David Begley, Jim Foti, Nick Haglan, Nick Lancia, Tom Matta, Andrew Poulin) 4:18.74; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:19.22; 3. Kailua

Canoe Club 4:19.93; 4. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:22.29; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:24.33

Girls 15 & Under

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Lila Badham, Ella Bosworth, Hazel Campbell, Anolani Leafchild, Makena Orr, Anya Paz-Travis) 5:18.81; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:22.26; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:23.81;

4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:25.81;

5. Waikiki Surf Club 5:33.69

Boys 15 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Max Kamai, Anthony Klutz, Oliver Miller, Kai Nunnery,

Kepler Pharaon, Hudson Smith) 4:20.47; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:31.34;

3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:37.68;

4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:42.97; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:47.52

Girls 16 & Under

1. Waikiki Surf Club (Chanel Awai,

Kealoha Brandt, Mahie Kaleleiki, Kapua Rudolph, Kamalei Sataraka, Gweneth Yoshimura) 5:31.40; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:32.68; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:51.05; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 6:08.02; 5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 6:10.06

Boys 16 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Rain Ahlgren, Castle Foti, Jaemon Foti, Kalai’ Grounds, Zayn Khan, Carter Tseu) 4:08.32;

2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:17.73;

3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:22.44;

4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:24.91;

5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:27.87

Girls 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kule’a Bruhn, Wailea Daniels, Nanea Harbottle, Jenna Jaffe, Peaches Kay, Tabitha Mansell) 4:56.07; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:04.61; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:27.31; 4. Waikiki Surf Club 5:36.16;

5. Healani Canoe Club 5:45.25

Boys 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Shay Able,

William Cruz, Abhi Erukulapati, Luc

Lambert, Spencer Niemann, Quinlan Pharaon) 4:00.23; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:16.86; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:25.60; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 4:29.90; 5. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:30.54

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Healani Canoe Club (Gabrielle

Abenes-Visconti, Casey Kusatsu-Cooper, Keona Ling, Adison Rickard, Kaikane Thatcher-West, Kathleen Yim) 4:46.18;

2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:46.92;

3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:13.54;

4. Keola O Ke Kai Canoe Club 5:13.75; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 5:14.98

Women Novice A

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kirsten Mcguinness, Michelle Nelson, Pixie Picketts, Tori Rooks, Valentina Trejos, Shea Van Klompenberg) 4:44.70; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:46.41; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:00.84; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 5:02.45; 5. Kai Oni Canoe Club 5:07.59

Men Novice A

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Andrew Chen, Kasper Jensen, Kaena Place, Jon Tavares, Chad Thompson, Wailani Wong) 4:02.92; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:05.41; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:13.72; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 4:17.03; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:29.25

Women Freshmen

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Laura Ediger, Joey Foti, Aulani Hall, Ryann Kurahara, Heather Patinos, Dana Yaross) 4:43.12; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:52.57; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:59.79; 4. Healani Canoe Club 5:03.22; 5. Anuenue Canoe Club 5:38.12

Men Freshmen

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matt Crowley, Ryan Dolan, Jordan Gomes, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 3:46.37; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:59.62;

3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:01.86;

4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:02.81;

5. New Hope Canoe Club 4:39.36

Women Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kamalani Freitas, Lauren Gaeta, Rachel Harbottle, April

Nakayama, Carolyn Seto-Mook, Dana Yaross) 4:39.81; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:47.03; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:53.89; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:03.42; 5. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 5:06.62

Men Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Aaron Creps, Nick Foti, Alakai Freitas, Manny Kulukulualani, Paie Moehau, Andy Penny) 3:54.33; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:02.77; 3. Healani Canoe Club 4:05.57; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:08.06; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:09.12

Women Junior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kelly Aylward,

Kealohi Bruhn, Norma Creps, Jenn Davis, Kristen Kauhane, Elise Martin) 5:07.32; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:20.17;

3. Healani Canoe Club 5:22.67;

4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:41.82

Men Junior

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Jimmy Austin Iii, Harrison Deisroth, Ryland Hart, Nathan Loyola, Miles Orr, Kamealoha Wilson) 3:57.81; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:13.16; 3. Healani Canoe Club 4:32.27; 4. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:34.95; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:43.53

Women Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Laura Ediger,

Lauren Gaeta, Aulani Hall, Rachel

Harbottle, April Nakayama, Carolyn

Seto-Mook) 9:49.91; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 10:12.07; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 10:22.83; 4. Healani Canoe Club 10:30.76; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 10:42.19

Men Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matt Crowley, Ryan Dolan, Nick Foti, Jordan Gomes, Paie Moehau, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 8:00.56; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 8:07.06; 3. Healani Canoe Club 8:40.01; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 8:40.36; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 9:14.43

Women Master (70)

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Christie Gibson, Lesley Ilitzky, Lurline Mcgregor, Dee Sawyers) 5:49.44; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 6:18.13; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 6:25.10

Men Master (70)

1. Waimanalo Canoe Club (Harold Akeo, Glen Fujihara, Kapena Kim, Cormac O’carroll, Dennis Sallas, Christian Smith) 4:56.43; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:57.97; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:04.82; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 5:33.52; 5. Anuenue Canoe Club 5:39.48

Women Masters (65)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Cindy Cobb-Adams, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas, Sandy

Scafe-Kalama) 5:33.29; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:42.35; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:52.26; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:58.77; 5. Kai Oni Canoe Club 6:37.01

Men Masters (65)

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Benjamin Ancheta, Rod Bayne, Bear Ewaliko, Joe Kim, Ronnie Secritario, Smitty Smith) 4:48.12; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:26.86; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:34.96; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:43.13

Woman Masters (60)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Melanie Bailey, Lisa Barney, Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Barrie Morgan, Miche Rainville) 5:10.72; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:39.50; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 5:45.19; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:53.48; 5. Anuenue Canoe Club 6:45.48

Men Masters (60)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Philip Binney, Gio Camuso, Jeff Cummings, Scott Freitas, Eric Levora, Guy Wilding) 4:22.21;

2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:31.80;

3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:40.38;

4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:40.91;

5. Healani Canoe Club 5:16.12

Women Masters (55)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Jamie Grimm, Tracy Kane, Karen Kiefer, Ginger

Lockette, Laurie Rubie, Debbie Solis) 5:21.26; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 5:23.96;

3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:44.07;

4. New Hope Canoe Club 5:53.63;

5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 6:22.25

Men Masters (55)

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Joe Kanana, Sam Keliihoomalu, Brian Ku, Louie

Mendonca, Tagi Paaga Jr., Patrick Wong) 4:13.77; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:15.54; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:00.27;

4. Kailua Canoe Club 5:04.60

Women Masters (50)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Judy Drake,

Christine Kamai, Sandy Leslie, Malia

Maldonado, Madeline Murphy, Dar Silva) 5:33.40; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 5:37.40; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:43.78; 4. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 5:44.46; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:46.43

Men Masters (50)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Raven Aipa, Jason Bellefeuille, Kekoa Bruhn, Kawika

Crivello, David Daniels, Jim Foti) 4:05.79; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:13.58; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:26.47; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:46.79; 5. Keahiakahoe

Canoe Club 5:01.54

Women Masters (40)

1. Healani Canoe Club (Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Alexia

Lopez-Savage, Celeste Paiaina, Allison Sokei) 4:58.91; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:59.45; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:59.86; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 5:30.85; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 6:03.87

Men Masters (40)

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Travis Grant, Ikaika Harbottle, Byron Ho, Michael Kane, Cory Nakamura, Billy Pratt) 4:09.05; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:12.26; 3. Healani Canoe Club 4:20.68; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:23.62; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:56.52

Women Open Four

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Maile

Kalahiki, Anela Kamana, Daria Kawaauhau, Kanoe Nao) 6:04.54; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 6:04.80; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 6:16.92; 4. Kai Oni Canoe Club 6:30.61; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 6:38.03

Men Open Four

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Chad

Dunhour, Jace Faufata, Ty Fu, Kamu Lau) 4:39.21; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:40.68; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:47.70; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:07.00;

5. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:30.41

Mixed Masters (55)

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Bruce Black, Paula Crabb, Laurie Lawson, Anne Perry, Gunner Schull, Vik Watumull) 5:09.24;

2. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 5:27.06;

3. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:30.33;

4. New Hope Canoe Club 5:31.33;

5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:36.05

Mixed Masters (40)

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Mikala Bradley, Aaron Egloria, Shantel Gasmen,

Randyjake Keopuhiwa, Alfred Van

Gieson, Jen Van Gieson) 4:36.37;

2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:40.28;

3. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:56.39;

4. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:00.77;

5. Healani Canoe Club 5:02.93

Mixed Men And Women

1. Kai Oni Canoe Club (Aimee Cook

Mcnab, Tanya Gumapac-Mcguire

Hemmings, Lizzie Kalama, Micah Kalama, Joe Pacheco, Jack Runburg) 4:50.17;

2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:59.41;

3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:59.92;

4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 5:01.49;

5. Koa Kai Canoe Club 5:06.87