Warriors take weight-and-see approach during summer

For several months, a squatter has made himself at home in the University of Hawaii’s Waterhouse training facility.

“Pound for pound, (super back) Tylan Hines is our strongest player,” said Kody Cooke, the UH football team’s strength/conditioning coordinator. “There’s no doubt about it. He weighs 176 on a good day, but he’s a 500-pound squatter.”

The back squat — moving from a squat to a standing position while a weighted bar is on the shoulders behind the neck — is a technique that strengthens a player’s legs, core and back. Hines’ back-squat number, according to Cooke, is one of the indicators of’ proficiency in jump cuts, yards after contact, and leverage blocks.

“He’s probably the most well-rounded athlete when you talk about speed, power, strength — all those things,” Cooke said.

Hines also emerged as a peer leader in the recently completed four-week phase of the offseason program. For conditioning drills, the Warriors were separated into groups working out at Les Murakami Stadium, Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, and UH’s soccer practice field. After those workouts, the players gathered at the soccer field for unsupervised sessions involving 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

“We’re trying to be a player-led team,” said Hines, who will be a sophomore this season. “We’re trying to hold each other accountable.”

Because the 15 practices of spring training began in February to accommodate the Ching Complex’s expansion, the Warriors have since focused much of the player-run workouts on the fully implemented run-and-shoot offense and the more attack-oriented defense. All six quarterbacks have participated in the player-run sessions the past four weeks.

Beginning today, 15 freshman newcomers join the Warriors. “Touchdown Eddie” Osei-Nketia, who ran 100 meters in 10.08 seconds for New Zealand at last year’s World Athletics Championships, and tight end Travion Williams, who began playing football two weeks ago, will be among the newcomers participating in strength and conditioning drills.

The next phase of full team training runs from July 3 through July 21. The Warriors open training camp on July 25, with the first practice the next day.

“Coach (Timmy Chang) is big on player leadership this year,” wideout Jalen Walthall said. “We learned leadership comes from within. We’re trying to practice what we preach. We’re out here all summer working, trying to get right for this new season.”

There have been noticeable changes in appearance. Quarterback Brayden Schager now weighs 225 after adding 10 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame. Schager improved his max in the back squat from 405 pounds to 455.

“He looks good,” Cooke said. “He’s lean right now. He’s running pretty well. His athleticism keeps going up, but he’s getting stronger.”

Offensive lineman Maurice “Mo” Ta‘ala remains the team leader with a 675-pound squat. Cooke said he expects defensive tackle Daniel “Sauce” Williams, a transfer from Trinity Valley College, to post big squat numbers. “He’s only been with us a week and a half, but he’s right up there with Mo, from what I can tell, in terms of strength,” Cooke said.

Cornerback Caleb Brown, who transferred from Butler Community College in January, and wideout Nick Cenacle, who missed last year’s training camp while awaiting NCAA clearance, have gained strength this offseason. Brown, who weighed 148 pounds during his recruiting visit, is now 172. Cenacle went from 173 pounds last year to 193.