Letter: Ala Moana park unsafe for families

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is Ala Moana Regional Park a safe place for your family? Read more

Is Ala Moana Regional Park a safe place for your family?

I told a lifeguard at the park about screams coming from 1C tower. He told me it happens all the time and gave me an earful. He ended with, “I will never bring my family to this park!”

Needles are everywhere. Dog bites are frequent because there are more dogs. Dog feces buried in the sand. Swimmers and paddlers collide. Fishermen and swimmers fight for space. Fishhooks in the sand. Homeless people beg for food or money. Cars are broken into or damaged. Soap and shampoo in ocean waters impact marine life. Inattentive lifeguards. No police in sight.

Ala Moana Beach Park is not safe for your family.

Governor, Mayor, Honolulu Police Department: Please fix these problems!

Carol Ching

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter