comscore Letter: Recreate stairs where it makes more sense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Recreate stairs where it makes more sense

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The popular (and currently illegal) Haiku Stairs hike has proven to be a huge liability, and is due to be removed. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Haiku Stairs should be made national landmark

Scroll Up