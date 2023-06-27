Letter: Recreate stairs where it makes more sense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The popular (and currently illegal) Haiku Stairs hike has proven to be a huge liability, and is due to be removed. A solid option could be to give the stairs to Kualoa Ranch, who has not only the right landscape to recreate it, but also has the capacity to operate it in a safe and controlled manner to benefit all. This option should be strongly considered.

Malia Kamisugi

Wailupe

