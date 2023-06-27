Editorial | Letters Letter: Recreate stairs where it makes more sense Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The popular (and currently illegal) Haiku Stairs hike has proven to be a huge liability, and is due to be removed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The popular (and currently illegal) Haiku Stairs hike has proven to be a huge liability, and is due to be removed. A solid option could be to give the stairs to Kualoa Ranch, who has not only the right landscape to recreate it, but also has the capacity to operate it in a safe and controlled manner to benefit all. This option should be strongly considered. Malia Kamisugi Wailupe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Haiku Stairs should be made national landmark