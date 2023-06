Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I regularly watch and read the updates on the Red Hill fuel tanks (“Health Department conditionally approves Red Hill defueling plan,” Star-Advertiser, June 24).

Extensive reports and expensive repairs will be necessary to prepare the facility for removing the fuel from the tanks.

These questions have not been asked: What was the point of holding in storage all that fuel, if the Navy could not get it out of the tanks without such repairs? And why over the years weren’t these repairs being performed as necessary so the fuel could have been distributed safely to sources as needed?

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

